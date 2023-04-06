Dr Herb Dickieson and Robert Henderson shake hands following the announcement of election results in District 25, O’Leary-Inverness. Mr Henderson was re-elected as MLA for the riding, making this the fifth time he’s done so. Jillian Trainor photo
Robert Henderson plans on doing his best to represent the people of O’Leary-Inverness after being re-elected as the district’s MLA.
“I hope that I can represent this riding with the pride and distinction that it deserves, and we’ll see where the future takes us,” he said after the official results came in.
He is now one of three Liberal MLAs representing Prince Edward Island, one seat more than the Green Party, but falling short of the 22 seat majority of the PC Party, meaning the Liberals are once again the Official Opposition in the Legislature.
“I’ve been effective in a majority government in the Opposition, and Third Party,” he said. “Whatever the roles are, I’ve got enough experience in the Legislature to feel that I can represent the people of O’Leary-Inverness, and I’ve never been afraid to use the tools that I have, and Legislative capabilities, and my voice to speak out for the people of O’Leary-Inverness.”
Mr Henderson was at St. Luke’s Anglican Church Hall the night of April 3, watching with family and friends as the results came in. There was some disappointment when it was revealed the Liberals lost a seat from the four they had going into the election, but Mr Henderson said it’s a good starting point.
When asked how it will be possible holding government to account with an Official Opposition of only three members Mr Henderson said it’s going to be difficult, but Islanders made their choice at the polls, and it’s up to MLAs to work with each other and hold each other to account.
“I’ll do my level best to live up to my end of the expectation, and I’m sure my other colleagues will,” he said. “If the other parties want to work together a little bit, maybe we’ll accomplish something.”
Mr Henderson received 894 votes, with PC Party candidate Daniel MacDonald receiving 738 votes, NDP candidate Dr Herb Dickieson received 702 and Green Party candidate Richard Pellissier-Lush received 72 votes.
After election results were officially announced, Dr Dickieson, whom many felt was Mr Henderson’s biggest opponent during the election, paid a visit to shake Mr Henderson’s hand on a well fought campaign.
“A lot of times on PEI, usually people give a political party a second chance, and often times that second chance comes with a larger majority, and that’s what happened this time,” said Dr Dickieson. “There are a lot of issues that are very important to the people of West Prince. We put our best foot forward, and I think we got the message out that the provincial government is going to have to work harder to fulfill the needs, wishes, and aspirations of the people of West Prince.”
Though he didn’t win this election, Dr Dickieson said he cares about the people of West Prince, and Islanders in general, and will be their voice when they want him to be.
For now, his focus will be on the development of the medical school on Prince Edward Island, and has been asked to be a member of the steering committee that will oversee its development.
“I’m very proud of that accomplishment,” he said. “I look forward to seeing Islanders educated as physicians on PEI, and some of them from West Prince.”
For Mr Henderson, work begins to once again to do his utmost for the people of O’Leary-Inverness.
“We have to take whatever the people of Prince Edward Island give us, and we’ll do our best to hold government to account, and we should be able to do our very best to do that,” he said.
