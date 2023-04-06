Henderson

Dr Herb Dickieson and Robert Henderson shake hands following the announcement of election results in District 25, O’Leary-Inverness. Mr Henderson was re-elected as MLA for the riding, making this the fifth time he’s done so.  Jillian Trainor photo

Robert Henderson plans on doing his best to represent the people of O’Leary-Inverness after being re-elected as the district’s MLA.

“I hope that I can represent this riding with the pride and distinction that it deserves, and we’ll see where the future takes us,” he said after the official results came in.

