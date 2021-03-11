Two West Prince residents were recognized recently by the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation.
Randy Arsenault received a Heritage Recognition Award for preserving the building where he runs his business, the Cascumpec General Store, Antiques and Collectables.
The former one-room schoolhouse was given a new lease on life when Mr Arsenault purchased the building and opened his store in 2017.
“It was in dire straits,” said Mr Arsenault of the condition of the building at the time. “It was in rough shape.”
Mr Arsenault grew up in Cascumpec, doesn’t live far from the store and is currently renovating his grandparents old homestead.
“One day I just happen to stop in at the schoolhouse, it was about a year before I bought the building, and I hadn’t been in the building for a long time and it was such an awesome building and I just couldn’t stop thinking about it when I went home that night,” he explained. “There’s just so much history and heritage for our community. Like, all my family on my father’s side went to school there.”
After visiting the old schoolhouse for a second time with his uncle, a contractor, Mr Arsenault knew then he had to do something to preserve the building, which led to him buying it four years ago.
“He mentioned how if someone didn’t start working on the building, within a year or two, it was going to be too late,” explained Mr Arsenault. “When I heard that, I just couldn’t stop thinking about what could I do to save the building.”
Through renovations, including extensive work in the basement, Mr Arsenault was able to retain much of the original elements of the old school on both the exterior and interior of the building.
“We had to put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it,” he said.
Mr Arsenault said he received a lot of positive feedback from other Cascumpec residents about the old schoolhouse.
“They’ve come to really love the building,” he said. “The comments are amazing. Everybody just seems thrilled with everything that’s happened with the building.”
Mr Arsenault said it was great honour to receive an award from the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation.
“It was very unexpected,” he said. “It just makes you feel like it was worthwhile and people appreciate it.”
Dale MacAusland of MacAusland’s Woollen Mills in Bloomfield was also presented with a Heritage Recognition Award for preserving PEI’s history by making an Acadian memorial blanket commissioned by the Farmers’ Bank of Rustico and Doucet House Museums. The blankets feature stripes in blue, read and gold, the colours of the Acadian flag.
Monica MacAusland said the recognition was a surprise and they weren’t expecting it.
“It was very nice,” she said. “We were honoured to be nominated and receive the award.”
