“People have, in the past, heard startling stories about supposed hidden treasures at and around West Point, P E Island. The hidden treasures are supposed to be gold and silver buried by a pirate called Captain Kidd, of whose life many have read with interest. Many strange tales have been told by the early settlers of the western part of the Island about people who undertook to discover the money but they were always driven away by all kinds of mysterious noises followed by blinding sand storms. However, a well-known gentleman from Kings County, who has been spending his holidays in Glenwood, Lot 8, undertook a few days ago, in company with a resident of that place, to discover the supposed fortune above referred to, but after some hours of toil and the loss of a considerable amount of perspiration the work was abandoned, the two returning home to Glenwood somewhat depressed in spirits, and the gentleman from Kings County took the early train the following morning for home. It is understood they ‘saw things’ although the hidden treasure did not pan out.” - The Guardian, August 6, 1915
Lilacs bloom in December at Tignish - The Guardian, December 8,1948.
As one drives along the roads in West Prince and admires the blooming beds of marigolds and pansies, it is hard to believe the date is December 1st but that is so and it seems as if 1948 is setting a record for a ‘long-life fall’. Several residents of Tignish Village report the lilac bushes in their yards putting forth a nice crop of green leaves. Even though we know both the leaves and flowers will soon get a ‘Scare’ from Old Man Winter, yet this mild weather going into December will be a great help in shortening the winter and keeping the heap on the coal bin.
Alberton Horse Races The Guardian, July 17, 1918
The horse races at Alberton on July 12th (1918) were a decided success being one of the best and hardest contested races ever witnessed on the Island by a large crowd of interested spectators. The day was ideal and the O’Brien Track was in splendid condition. There were three classes, viz Free for All; 2.25 Class and 2.40 Class.
The Free for All was a close and exciting race, Le Copia winning in three straight heats; Sister Patch second and Corwin Hal third. In the last heat Corwin Hal showed some wonderful bursts of speed and was awarded second position. Despite the fact that Sister Patch met with an accident the day before the races, she nevertheless gave the Moncton horse a hard race for first position.
The 2,40 Class was hotly contested. Uscita winning in three straight heats with Shrub close second and Hattie third. The 2.25 Class, Casey Cresceus and Highborn Lady were the only starters, the latter winning in three closely contested heats.
Never before in the history of the Alberton Race Track were there such exciting and hard fought races, and great credit is due the management for the capable manner in which the races were handled. The officials performed their duties to the entire satisfaction of all present.
