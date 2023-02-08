MacRae

“People have, in the past, heard startling stories about supposed hidden treasures at and around West Point, P E Island. The hidden treasures are supposed to be gold and silver buried by a pirate called Captain Kidd, of whose life many have read with interest. Many strange tales have been told by the early settlers of the western part of the Island about people who undertook to discover the money but they were always driven away by all kinds of mysterious noises followed by blinding sand storms. However, a well-known gentleman from Kings County, who has been spending his holidays in Glenwood, Lot 8, undertook a few days ago, in company with a resident of that place, to discover the supposed fortune above referred to, but after some hours of toil and the loss of a considerable amount of perspiration the work was abandoned, the two returning home to Glenwood somewhat depressed in spirits, and the gentleman from Kings County took the early train the following morning for home. It is understood they ‘saw things’ although the hidden treasure did not pan out.” - The Guardian, August 6, 1915

Lilacs bloom in December at Tignish - The Guardian, December 8,1948.

