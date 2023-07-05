Heidi Mallett’s project in the lead up to the Special Olympics Global Athlete Congress was about how to build the next generation of athlete leaders. Titled Introduction to Athlete Leadership and Understanding Leadership, the hope for the project is to encourage athletes to join the Special Olympics PEI Leadership Academy, building the next generation of athletes, and recruiting new athletes to become athlete leaders. Submitted photo
Heidi Mallett, second from left, was one of several panelists at the Global Forum For Inclusion during the Global Athlete Congress ahead of the World Games in Berlin, Germany. Taking place from June 15 to June 19, the Congress is a platform where athlete leaders from the seven Special Olympics regions share ideas and projects they worked on in the lead up to the World Games. This was the first time Ms Mallett has attended the Congress. Along with being the council leader for Special Olympics North America, she is also the chair of the Global Athlete Leadership Council. Submitted photo
For Heidi Mallett, being a part of the Global Athlete Congress for Special Olympics during the World Games in Berlin was an honour.
The Congress is a platform where athlete leaders from the seven Special Olympics regions share ideas and projects they worked on in the lead up to the World Games. This was the first time the Alberton resident has attended the Congress. Along with being the council leader for Special Olympics North America, she is also the chair of the Global Athlete Leadership Council.
