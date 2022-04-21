It’s the hard work of volunteers that enables the Western Region Sport and Recreation Council (WRSRC) to continue to offer the programs that the organization does.
“Without volunteers, we could not run the programs that we have,” said Krista Locke-Ellis, the council’s executive director. “They are invaluable to our organization. Our board of directors are all volunteers, some board members have been on this council for 10 years, and are very committed and love what they’re doing. “
The WRSRC offers a variety of recreational programs throughout the year for people of all ages, including pickleball, fitness classes, soccer, and a learning to run program. Alberton resident Ron Flynn has been running the Learn to Run program in the West Prince region for the last 12 years. He said the people who take part in the program are always an enthusiastic bunch.
Mr Flynn began running the year he turned 60.
“I started running that winter. I ran from my home up to our neighbors, which is only a couple 100 meters,” he said. “The next day, I just went a little further and got to the stop sign, and continued going every day. By the end of the month, I was able to go all the way to Northport and back.”
Learn to Run is a 10 week program. For the first week, a person runs for intervals of three minutes, followed by a one minute break in between runs. As the weeks continue, the amount of time spent running increases. By the end of the program, the majority of runners could do 10 kilometres in about an hour.
“Over the years we’ve had physiotherapist, they’ve came and volunteered an evening and showing the correct stretching, we’ve had dietitian come in tell them proper diet and what they should eat,” said Mr Flynn. “Paul Dalton gave some really good inspirational talks and coached us. We followed a lot of what Paul had influenced us with. It was a great learning period and all the all the students have done well, and some of them are still running and very active.”
One of the keys to volunteering is people need to feel like they have the support they need, and the person running the program isn’t doing everything.
“With our programs, we always make sure our volunteers have what they need to make what they’re doing as easy as possible on them,” said Ms Locke-Ellis. “We will provide all the administrative support. For out Learn to Run programs, we would do all the pre-registration, we would have the training schedule, for each of the volunteers, we would go the first night and make sure that the waver forms are signed, and that everyone has the resources they need. Then we follow up with our volunteer leaders throughout the program just to make sure they have what they need, so that they’re comfortable.”
Sometimes there are challenges when it comes to attracting volunteers. Usually it’s when the WRSRC wants to expand and do new programs. Ms Locke-Ellis said it takes time to reach out to community members and town councils to find out who in the community in interested in doing certain activities.
If there’s interest, two new programs are in the works for summer. One is a program for people to try trout fishing, and one for bass fishing. Right now, the council is looking for volunteers who have experience in trout or bass fishing and wouldn’t mind giving a few hours of their time for anyone interested in learning.
“Without volunteers, we would simply not be able to exist,” said Ms Locke-Ellis. “When I think about the scope of what the Sports Council has done in the past and what we’re hoping to do continue in the future and make a difference to people’s health in this western region, if we didn’t have the volunteers to do it, we wouldn’t be able to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.