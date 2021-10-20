Bloomfield Provincial Park was a hub of activity on Saturday morning when participants arrived to register for the 2nd Annual Up West Hike Fest.
When members of the 17 teams got to the park on Oct. 16, they also received a custom made hoodie for the event, had team photos taken and received the map of the five different trails they would be hiking throughout the day.
The five trails were Roseville Pond Natural Area, Duvar Wooded Walk, Forestview Forestry Hiking Trail, Trout River Natural Area and the Mill River Resort Trail.
Altogether, that would be 20 kilometres teams would end up hiking in one day.
With their newly extended trail system part of the Hike Fest, the day would end with a meal at Mill River Resort.
Attracting participants from all over the Island, the 17 teams were divided into two groups - A and B. One group began at Trout River while the other group started at Roseville Pond Natural Area.
“With us doing the registration here (the provincial park) it’s actually going to stagger the times that every team arrives at their first trail so it doesn’t get congested,” said Krista Locke Ellis, executive director of Western Region Sport and Recreation Council who organized the event. “We just want to make sure 50 people don’t arrive at Trout River all at once and try to hike the trails. That’s why we wanted Bloomfield to be the central area, that way it gives teams time to get to the trails.”
Made up of parents Mark and Sally and their two sons, Emmett and Munroe, the LeClair family, along with grandmother Ellen MacLeod, were taking part in their first Hike Fest.
“We do a lot of hiking, a lot of trails in West Prince and biking, so we thought it would be a good opportunity to see the different trails,” said Ms LeClair.
Jo-anne Wallace, long-time board member with the WRSRC, was the one who came up with the idea for the Hike Fest last year after experiencing a similar event hosted by Island Trails.
“It’s been a wonderful response and people have been so excited about it,” she said. “It’s been really good.”
Ms Wallace agreed the event is also a great way to promote West Prince trails.
Like the trail at the Roseville Pond Natural Area on Route 14. The Roseville and Miminegash Watershed Inc. have been developing this spot for close to a decade now. Those improvements include extending the area’s road as well as the trail system and adding a dock and a boat launch slip way.
The roughly 4 kilometre walking trail runs along the pond, which is part of the Little Miminegash River watershed, and comes out along the Northumberland Strait, offering spectacular coastal views.
In the last couple of years, the natural area has grown in popularity, particularly during the pandemic. It’s a place where fishing and trapping is allowed, but no hunting.
Seeing people using the trail is very rewarding, said Danny Murphy, coordinator for the watershed.
“It just makes my day to see people here,” he said. “It’s nice seeing people appreciate the hard work the watershed has done over the years.”
Ms Locke Ellis said the one good thing that seems to have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is people starting to appreciate the outdoors more.
“When we were all in quarantine, what else was there to do, but go out and kind of hike the trails,” she said.
To help promote local trails, last fall an eight week program was started through the sports council led by Ms Wallace that introduced people to West Prince trails.
“People were really surprised of the trails we had here,” said Ms Locke Ellis. “There’s work to be done. We are still not on par with what has been done in the east and central, but we’re working on it. We’re getting new trails all the time.”
Trails like the one in Forestview being developed and communities like Alberton and Tyne Valley are also working on new trail systems for their areas.
“So, people are really starting to appreciate the outdoors,” said Ms Locke Ellis. “Even during the COVID times, you can still go outside and still be physically active.”
Ms Locke Ellis said she was hoping everyone participating in the Hike Fest would have a fun day and enjoy themselves.
“This highlights all the trails we have in the western region,” she said.
