It was an evening full of laughs, music and skits as nursing staff past and present organized a retirement party for Dr Philip Hansen at Mill River Resort on June 17.
Retired LPNs June Gaudet and Anita Arsenault were responsible for a lot of the laughs that evening as they played various characters, donning everything from nun outfits to playing a fisherman and a farmer to Ms Arsenault playing a grieving woman upset over the Alberton based family physician retiring after practicing in West Prince for nearly four decades.
“We wanted to celebrate his retirement,” said Ms Gaudet, adding both current and former nursing staff from Western Hospital had worked over the past month or so to organize the night.
The night also included a skit from Western’s laboratory staff, who also worked closely with Dr Hansen over the years, where they sang a parody of Elton John’s song Crocodile Rock. Another skit saw a group of nurses attempt to clone Dr Hansen, but things don’t actually go according to plan.
The shenanigans, which had everyone in stitches, were in tribute to Dr Hansen participating annually in Western Hospital’s variety concerts. These shows help to raise money for medical equipment for the Alberton facility.
“He was part of our hospital’s variety show, so we wanted to send him off with some skits, music and song,” said Ms Gaudet.
Ms Gaudet added Dr Hansen contributed a lot to healthcare in West Prince, crediting him with helping to establish Palliative Care at Western Hospital.
“I think we were the first hospital that had Palliative Care and he did a lot of work managing pain for people who were dying and we really appreciate what he did,” she said. “But we also wanted to do it because he’s always participated in our hospital variety shows to raise money.”
The evening began with Dr Hansen being serenaded with bagpipe music and being greeted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (played by the evening’s emcee Helen LeClair) when he arrived at Mill River Resort. In the lobby, people lined up to cheer and applaud when Dr Hansen entered the resort. Then he was escorted downstairs to the resort’s conference room where the evening’s celebrations were held.
Dr Hansen has been a physician in West Prince for 38 years, beginning his career out in Alberta prior to moving to PEI.
“It’s certainly an honour to be recognized this way,” said Dr Hansen of the send off. “I know a lot of these people very well over the years working with them... It’s been a great way to say hello and goodbye.”
Dr Hansen said participating in the hospital’s variety concerts was always a highlight for him.
“It gave me a little diversion from my work,” he said. “I wrote some of the skits, I acted them in and had a lot interactions with people... It makes it easier for bonding as well when you socialize with your colleagues. That makes things easier and also helps you through some hard times.”
Dr Hansen said working in West Prince has been very rewarding.
Ms Gaudet said the evening was about showing appreciation for Dr Hansen and his commitment to healthcare in West Prince.
“It entails so much work when you’re a doctor,” she said. “Healthcare right now is struggling and it’s good to bring some positivity. It’s good to recognize someone who has been doing this for so long and that he stayed in this community.”
