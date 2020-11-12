One of the first Anglican churches to be built on Prince Edward Island has recently been designated as a historical property by the province.
Reverend Ann Bush said parishioners wanted the Old St James Anglican Church in Port Hill to be designated a historical property for assistance and support in maintaining the building as it was originally constructed.
“For as long as it’s designated, any structural or maintenance work projects have to be done in keeping with the age and how the building was initially built, so it will remain looking historical and beautiful as it was on the day it was completed,” said the leader of the Parish of Port Hill.
Built in 1841 and consecrated in 1843, the Old St James Anglican Church was once commonly known as the Old Ship Builder’s Church.
“This part of our parish is very close to Green Park, where the Yeo’s used to have a ship building business,” explained Rev. Bush. “A lot of those timbers, and a lot of the people that worked on the ships came and helped build the church.” Rev. Bush wasn’t leading the church when the decision was made to have the building designated. From what she knows of the initial process, there was interest expressed getting the church designated not only because it’s such a pretty little building, but because of how embedded it is in the history of West Prince.
There are two levels of recognition for historical properties in the province, registered and designated. A registered heritage place recognizes the historic values of a place, but doesn’t put any restrictions on the property owner. It’s defined as being any site or structure that has been researched and has been deemed to be a provincial heritage resource.
Designated heritage place is the highest level of recognition for a property, which requires approval of the minister responsible for heritage, which would be the Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture. Legal restrictions are placed on heritage character-defining elements of the property, and if there are any changes proposed to the property they may require a heritage permit.
When applying for heritage designation, the environment of the property must be included along with the plans of the building
“This Old St James Church sits in the middle of Old St James Cemetery, which was another reason we wanted to make sure we could keep in intact and beautiful, because it really does add something to the beauty of our cemetery here,” said the reverend.
When the church quickly became too small for the congregation, the New St James Church was completed across the road in 1885. After its completion, the old church then became a Sunday School, and, prior to the pandemic, was used to host concerts in the summer. Rev. Bush said musicians and singers love performing at the old church because of the acoustics, and it’s easy to understand why once a person steps inside. Even speaking softly, a person’s voice becomes very distinct.
Because the church is no longer consecrated, the concerts performances are used as a fundraiser to help make sure there’s a bit of money in case something like a window or a pane of glass needs to be replaced. Now, if there’s a big project, like a new roof, the parish can get assistance in funding from the Provincial Heritage Places Incentive, though they would still have to cover 50 per cent of the funding.
One very beautiful aspect of the church is its stained glass window. While the colours are a little difficult to discern looking at it from outside, once inside the church, the jewelled tones of ruby sapphire, emerald, and citrine just pop. This window was on Rev. Bush mind as the winds of Post Tropical Storm Dorian blew in September 2019.
“When it was safe to go outside, I went over with my camera, and this huge tree had been blown down in the front of the building, it looked, from where I was standing, that it had to have gone through that window,” she said. “The tip of the tree was millimetres away from the glass, but there was no structural damage anywhere on that church. It was quite incredible. Our other churches had shingles gone, but nothing really bad. The little old church withstood the gale.”
