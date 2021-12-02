While students in the Global Issues class at Westisle Composite High School have organized fundraisers over the years, the one they had on Nov. 26 was for a cause that hit close to home - the A&E Legacy Foundation.
Created to honour the memory of Alex Hutchinson and Ethan Reilly, two Westisle students who tragically lost their lives in a boating accident in September 2020, the foundation hosts events specific to their hobbies and passions. The creation of the foundation was announced over the summer, the idea of two of the students’ former coaches.
“They wanted to do something that gave back to sport in West Prince, and underprivileged youth in West Prince, to get them into sports, whether it be registration costs, equipment, that kind of thing,” explained Darcy Harris, the Global Issues teacher at Westisle. “It’s a non-profit that raises funds and tries to get that money back into the community, and tries to get West Prince youth into sports.”
Both boys played hockey and the Global Issues class decided to host a Hockey Camp last Friday, which Island students had off due to Parent Teacher Interviews.
The event took place at the O’Leary Cavendish Arena from 8 am to 2 pm. For a registration fee, athletes got two ice times of an hour and 15 minutes, and they got to learn from Kris MacPhee of Hockey PEI about physical fitness, nutrition, and healthy habits and choices. A total of 32 youth were able to take part, but because there was so much interest in the event, a waiting list had to be created as well.
Everything was organized by the students, from raising the money, to contacting businesses and community members, to putting the word out about the event.
“We had to figure out the game plans, the strategies used to get the kids going,” explained Faith Bernard, one of the students in this year’s Global Issues class. “We had to get money for the ice and stuff. It took a while, we got a lot of donations, a lot of people were willing to pay for the ice time to put this thing together.”
Ms Bernard said the class would like to continue doing events for the A&E Legacy Foundation.
Once all money had been counted, the total raised from the event was just over $6,100.
Mr Harris, who is also a board member of the A&E Foundation, said while the board knew it would receive support from the community in this endeavour, its members are blown away by just how much they got.
“I’ve been teaching for 17 years, and I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of my students,” he said. “They’ve done an unreal job.”
Because the event was done on behalf of the A&E Legacy Foundation, one question remained: What would Alex and Ethan have thought of this?
“This was exactly the type of thing that Alex and Ethan would go for,” said Mr Harris. “Alex and Ethan were both in my leadership class when the accident happened. We were planning the Terry Fox Run at the time, and they were loving it. It was a hands on project, and they were excellent at that kind of thing. Hands on, talking to the community, they were very much people persons. They were great kids.”
