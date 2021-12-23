Motorists travelling along Northam Road might catch a glimpse of what appears to be bright Christmas lights shinning through the trees when passing by the property of Barry Moore.
That’s because for the past two holiday seasons Mr Moore has set up an outdoor light display in a field on his land in Northam.
To enter the display, one has to first walk across a short wooden bridge over a babbling brook. Once on the other side, you enter into a field full of trees wrapped in Christmas lights.
Mr Moore said he decided to create the display last year after the birth of his first grandchildren.
“I got motivated and I have a little field back there and I have been trimming the trees a long time,” he said.
Mr Moore had thought of decorating the trees before, but not to this scale.
“I got a little more ambitious when the little fella came along,” he said.
He had about 19 trees lit up last Christmas, this year it’s about 30.
“I mostly have trees, a few inflatables and some other Christmas shrubs and stuff,” he said, with his wife and neighbour helping with that last bit. “My part is mostly trees.”
Mr Moore’s Christmas display isn’t the only one in the area either.
On Canada Road, not far from Mr Moore’s property, is the home of Lynden Ellis. He started his Christmas light display over a decade ago and has grown to encompass the majority of his property.
His display has a lot of elements that make it a splendid festive feast for the eyes. There’s lights, of course, wooden cut-outs of carollers, the Grinch and more. There’s Santa and his reindeer, an area referred to as White Christmas and in the backyard a nativity scene.
“It was just the front of the house pretty well at first,” said Mr Ellis. “Then it just kind of expanded and I just put up a little bit more each year.”
The front garden is all decorated for the season as well, including large letters spelling out Merry Christmas. The garden was created by Mr Ellis’ current wife Jill in memory of his late wife Betty, who passed away 14 years ago.
“I like coming home with the lights being on,” said Mr Ellis. “I find it bright and cheery.”
Both Northam properties were featured during the Tyne Valley House Tour event at the beginning of December.
Mr Ellis said he had about 150 people stopping by to take a look at his display that evening.
“Everybody seems to think it’s great,” he said about the reaction to his display. “I don’t do it to show off though. I just do it because I like it.”
But he added people can stop in to see his display any time.
“If people want to come in and look around, they are always welcome to come,” he said.
That’s the same for Mr Moore, whose property also saw a lot of people stopping in during the house tours.
“Most of them were adults and a lot of them asked if they could take their grandchildren if they came back,” he said.
Mr Moore said the reaction to his display from the community over all has been positive.
“Especially the last couple of years with the pandemic, people like to get out and take a drive by to look at the houses,” he said. “And this is something different. It’s a field.”
Mr Ellis said it takes him quite awhile to set up the whole display, but his wife Jill helps.
“I start at least around the last of October work through November,” he said. “I don’t work steady at it. Two or three hours a day.”
He starts to turn the lights on around the first of December.
“I think it’s worth it,” he said about all the work that goes into his display. “Especially coming home late at night, when everything is bright. I enjoy that.”
