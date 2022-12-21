During the holidays, Christmas in particular, alcohol usually seems to play a role in celebrations in some way, shape, or form, more than other times of the year.
For some, drinking is fun. It helps them feel less bored, less alone, and less depressed. For others, though, the holiday season can cause an increase in isolation, stress, and depression, and one of the biggest factors that leads to excessive drinking is negative emotional states, especially when dealing with being around family members and certain environments that can trigger negative emotions.
That being said, not everybody drinks or wants to drink, and that’s fine. There are a variety of reasons people choose not to drink, and they shouldn’t be guilted or forced into doing something they’re not comfortable with because of social pressure. The phrase “Come on, it’s just one drink” is a good example of this.
Some people don’t want to because they don’t like the taste, others choose not to because it will have an effect on the medication they take, or because they just don’t want to, all of which are valid reasons, and are also no one else’s business.
This reporter fully admits to consuming more alcohol during Christmas holiday celebrations than any other time of year, but there are limits for how much will be imbibed, and rules in place should I choose to drink. First and foremost: No driving if I’m going to be drinking. It’s the one rule that will never be broken because this reporter doesn’t feel comfortable getting behind the wheel of a car after having a can of Guinness, a glass or cider, or some Fireball. Plus, it’s against the law. Another rule for me is that getting tipsy is fine, but no drinking to the point of stumbling around like a newborn fawn and making a spectacle.
One thing to always keep in mind if someone is being pressured to drink: No is a complete sentence, and aside from that one word, they don’t have to give a reason if they don’t want to. Besides, alcohol free beverages/mocktails are always an option.
So cheers to a festive holiday season, with or without alcohol. May it be as stress free as possible.
