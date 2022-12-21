Jillian Trainor

During the holidays, Christmas in particular, alcohol usually seems to play a role in celebrations in some way, shape, or form, more than other times of the year.

For some, drinking is fun. It helps them feel less bored, less alone, and less depressed. For others, though, the holiday season can cause an increase in isolation, stress, and depression, and one of the biggest factors that leads to excessive drinking is negative emotional states, especially when dealing with being around family members and certain environments that can trigger negative emotions.

