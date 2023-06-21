For Chief Darlene Bernard, important women in her life include her grandmother, Dorothy Bernard, and her aunts, Peggy Rydzewski, a founding member of the Native Council of PEI and its first president, and Mary Bernard, who in 1960 became the first woman elected chief of the Lennox Island First Nation. Jillian Trainor photo
Alyssa-jo Bernard dances in regalia she made to honour her sister, Celine Augustine. Her grandmother, Christine Bernard, helped her every step of the way in building it. She said making the dress with her grandmother was very healing, and very sacred to her. Submitted photo
Irene Sanipass and Marlene Thomas are two of the women that have had an impact on Jamie Thomas’ life. Along with being humble, respectful and truthful, regardless if that truth is going to be problematic, one of the things that they taught her is that everybody has a past, and regardless of what that past looks like, everyone deserves to move forward in a good way. Jillian Trainor photo
When thinking of the important women in her life, Jamie Thomas, also known as Grandmother Bear, said one of the most inspiring women are her mother-in-laws, Irene Sanipass and Marlene Thomas.
“Marlene was a residential school survivor, Irene is a traditional elder,” said the cultural director of Lennox Island First Nation. “The two of them have really created awareness and understanding, and they’ve taught me a lot when it comes to survival, and some of the past struggles of our people and how to move forward in a good way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.