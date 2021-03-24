For the second day in a row, a hooded seal has been spotted in Birch Hill, causing some to wonder if there’s a purpose behind this behaviour.
William Bishop, chief of the Tyne Valley Fire Department (TVFD), said members of the department made sure vehicles were kept a safe distance from the seal when it was first discovered on March 21. Because of its size, and the fact that it is a wild animal, crews tried to keep it as calm as possible until the proper authorities arrived.
Mr Bishop is one resident who believes the seal is trying to get from Malpeque Bay on the North Shore, to the Island’s South Shore.
“Their sense of direction is telling them they’ve got to be on the other side of the Island,” he said. “That’s where they’re trying to get to, so the shortest way for them to get there is across the land.”
Hooded seals are only found in the central and western North Atlantic, ranging from Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, in the east to the Gulf of St. Lawrence in the west.
The seal in Birch Hill was between eight and 10 feet long with estimated weight 800 pounds. It is believed to be male, as female seals are smaller and lighter. The seals get their name from a stretchy cavity, or hood, in their nose. Adult males can inflate and extend this hood so that it stretches across the length of their face.
The TVFD was initially called in to help block traffic while members of the Emergency Animal Response Team, the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS), and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) worked on getting the seal back to the water, half a kilometre away. The department received a second call about the seal between 8:30 and 9 am on March 22, and a truck was sent out to reroute traffic.
This second call is causing Mr Bishop concern.
“The trouble is, they take him down to the shore where he just came from, he’s trying to get to the other side of the Island,” he said. “If they take him back to the shore again today, he’d just come and work his way back up again.”
While the seal sighting brought in residents from around the area who wanted a closer look, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said it’s best not to approach them.
“Seals may look cute, they are wild animals and should be left alone,” the department said in a statement. “They may react aggressively if they are cornered or believe they are being threatened. They can cause serious injuries requiring medical attention. If you encounter a seal, do not approach it and keep children and pets away.”
The seal in this case did act aggressively at one point. In an effort to get it back into the water, an ATV operator drove behind it to coax it along. The seal made its displeasure known, turning around and bumping the front of the ATV, lifting it several inches off the ground. The ATV operator wisely decided it was time to bow out of the endeavour.
If a seal is a risk to public safety by being near a house, school, business or the road, residents are advised to contact the DFO’s nearest Conservation and Protection Office. Any calls after hours and on weekends can be made to 1-800-565-1633. It is illegal to disturb seals under the Marine Mammal Regulations and also illegal to harvest seals without a license.
Mr Bishop said it’s not every day the department gets a call like this.
“It’s interesting, to say the least,” he said. “When you get a call of ‘We got wildlife on the road’, you just figure cows, or horses, or something. We land, and it’s a seal. Life is full of surprises.”
