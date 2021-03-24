Kyle Maynard is looking forward to seeing the progress of construction for the Tyne Valley Arena over the coming months.
“It was a pretty sad year when you drive up the hill in Tyne Valley and you don’t see that rink like you’re used to seeing,” he said. “It’s nice to see an actual structure here now, knowing that we’re moving in the right direction.”
Mr Maynard was one of several residents taking part in a tour on March 13, showing what work has been done so far, and what will be done in the coming months.
Construction on the new arena began in early October, and the building has been steadily coming together in the months that have followed. The arena is basically a shell at the moment. With the exception of the ice floor, the cement floor has been installed, and there are markings on the floor indicating where walls and doors will be, pipes are sticking up for showers and toilets, and a space for an elevator has been created.
The new arena will be larger than the previous one, large enough for an NHL sized rink, accessible washrooms, five dressing rooms, meeting rooms, a community room, a gym, and a canteen.
“It will be nice to have the extra space to allow us to do more things than just a rink,” said Mr Maynard. “With the gym, there will be a lot more year-round use, rather than just the winter. The oyster festival, is hosted here as well, we’ll have some more space for that.”
The gym will also have more storage space for seasonal events and organizations like figure skating, minor hockey, and the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival.
Work on the arena is on schedule right now, and if things go to plan, it should be open in time for the 2021-2022 minor hockey season, something many are looking forward to.
“It will be an amazing feeling, that’s for sure,” said Mr Maynard. “It’s been a rough couple of years, with having to travel all over the place for minor hockey. I’ve got a few kids in minor hockey, it’s a lot of extra work, but we’re grateful that we’re still able to play minor hockey, and figure skating, and other activities to keep the kids active, but there’s nothing like having your own arena and calling it your home.”
One of his children involved in minor hockey is Kate. She’s been playing minor hockey for two years, and while she was able to skate at the old arena, she never played hockey there. There are two things she’s looking forward to when the arena is open.
“Skating on the ice, and playing hockey,” she said. “You get to play with all your friends.”
Mr Maynard said support from other rinks in the area has been amazing, with minor hockey teams and figure skating groups offering up ice time for the Tyne Valley teams, or letting them join up with the community’s team. He’s happy none of the players have had to lose time playing the game they love, as something like that can set a player back in terms of skill level.
“We’ve got a good amount of teams, which is promising because I know some arenas are struggling with that,” Mr Maynard concluded. “It will be great to see the kids, and be able to get back to your rink where you know everybody and kind of gather, and hopefully COVID will be all over with and we won’t have to worry about that stuff anymore.”
