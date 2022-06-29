In Alberton, Canada Day events will begin with music and merriment, following the opening ceremonies at Stone Station Park. There will also be a pony ride, petting zoo, bouncy castle,and barbecue at the Alberton Fire Hall for kids to enjoy. In photo, L-R: Tanya Bottrill, recreation director for the Town of Alberton, Caden DesRoches, Benson Millman, and David Gordon, mayor of Alberton. Jillian Trainor photo
Recreation directors in West Prince are looking forward to celebrating Canada Day without having to worry about capacity limits and social distancing measures.
“We want this to be an event to hopefully kick off a summer of putting the pandemic behind us, getting ready for the new normal, and getting back to remembering how things used to be a few years ago,” said Andrew Avery, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary. “We want everybody back full swing after 2020 was canceled, and in 2021 we had restriction limitations on what we can do. We’re able to do a full swing, we want a full community regathering.”
Because construction of the town’s new splash pad is underway at Centennial Park, O’Leary’s Canada Day events will be at the O’Leary Town Complex. Activities will include a free barbecue, kids games, live entertainment, prize bingo, a library book sale, and the presentation of the town’s community awards.
There will also be live music and cake in Tignish, and the town will also be hosting its annual bubble run.
“You have to pre-register for that,” said Recreation Director Tina Richard. “We have almost 100 people registered now, so it’s gonna be a nice crowd. The last kilometre of the race is a bubble course at our park, so they get good and soapy and bubbly and finish the race.”
For Tanya Bottrill, the new recreation director for the Town of Alberton, the hope is just that people enjoy the day. Along with the traditional music and merriment following the opening ceremonies at Stone Station Park, there will also be a pony ride, petting zoo, bouncy castle,and barbecue at the Alberton Fire Hall.
“We’re hoping that the numbers are way up and that everybody, even from surrounding communities, shows up and enjoys with us,” she said. “The getting to know your neighbours and getting together again. I hope that’s the focus.”
While festivities are back to how they were before the pandemic, the rec directors don’t want residents to feel uncomfortable about being in any kind of large crowd without restrictions.
“Those who are a little cautious on getting back out, we’re providing a safe opportunity to come out,” said Mr Avery. “Have a seat, bring a lawn chair, whatever you want to do enjoy your entertainment, take part in some of the activities that we’re doing. Just have a day to hopefully have things feel a little bit like normal again.”
