When it comes to the healthcare system in PEI, one of the biggest issues for the chair of the Western Hospital Foundation is the flow of information between Health PEI, the Department of Health and Wellness and the general public.
“It’s not as forthcoming as it should be,” said Dave Pizio. “Information is power and information can remove a lot of stress if we know things.”
He made these comments to Ernie Hudson, the Minister of Health and Wellness and MLA for Alberton-Bloomfield, during the foundation’s annual general meeting on Jan 16.
Along with Hal Perry, MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road, and Colleen Parker, board director with Health PEI, Mr Hudson was an invited guest to the meeting.
Mr Pizio said he would like to see a communication strategy implemented that provides better information to the general public on decisions being made in healthcare on PEI.
“Yes, sometimes what we’re being told is not going to be palatable, however, if we see there is progress and things are being looked at than we can work with it,” he said.
Krystyna Pottier, vice chair of the foundation, said better communication from government, or entities like Health PEI, could help the public understand how and why certain decisions are being made when it comes to Island healthcare.
“If a decision is made to do A,B and C, while it might not be universally welcomed, there’s a reason why that decision is being made,” she said. “If that information is being explained to people, most reasonable people will come to understand there’s difficult decisions that have to be made and they don’t always satisfy everybody.”
She said not knowing the ‘why’ is what frustrates people.
“I think that’s where Health PEI and the department need to improve, is communication to communities,” said Ms Pottier. “Explain to them why things are done the way they are.”
For his part, the health minister acknowledged the province, just like the rest of the country, is facing one of its most challenging times in healthcare, but, in his opinion, the provincial government has been taking steps in the right direction to address those challenges, although admitting more needs to be done.
Sticking to familiar talking points, Mr Hudson mentioned increasing the return-in-service incentives for family physicians, introducing four dedicated ambulance units to provide non-urgent inter-facility transfers, announcing the new faculty of medicine for UPEI and increasing enrollment nursing seats at Island educational institutions as some of the initiatives undertaken by government to improve the healthcare situation on PEI.
Additionally, Mr Hudson said community health centres are being constructed across the province, including the one in Alberton.
“We do have to look at things differently and we can’t continue to do the same thing over and over again when it hasn’t been working for a variety of reasons and moving over to medical homes is one of those initiatives,” said the minister.
Ms Pottier used the medical homes as an example of where government needs to improve their communication to the general public on, especially when it comes to the persistent concern the new health centre could lead to the closing of Western Hospital.
“You need to explain how they are going to work together,” she said. “How one is going to help the other.”
Mr Hudson said introducing the medical homes to West Prince will not diminish the role of Western Hospital, but complement it.
“The overall concept of the medical homes is seeing the appropriate caregiver at the appropriate location at the appropriate time,” he said. “I truly feel the new health centre is going to enhance recruitment.”
In his role as rural healthcare critic, Mr Perry said he has asked the same questions to government members of the foundation were asking the minister.
“I believe we all deserve, West Prince or wherever you live on the Island, equal access to timely quality healthcare services,” he said.
Mr Perry said West Prince needs a hospital and emergency department and he wants to know too what type of impact the new health centre will have on Western Hospital.
“It goes right back what you discussed earlier - communication,” he said. “Communication is a key factor because whenever there’s a lot of uncertainty, people can go in a lot of different directions.”
In his final question to Mr Hudson, Mr Pizio asked where the minister sees Western Hospital ‘today, in the near future and long-term’.
“As a resident of West Prince, as an MLA for West Prince and the minister of health, it is integral to the healthcare system of the province of PEI,” said Mr Hudson. “It’s enormously important to all of us in West Prince. Personally, I feel strongly that we need an emergency department in the western part of the province.”
