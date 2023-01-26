Hospital foundation AGM

PEI’s Minister of Health and Wellness and MLA for Alberton-Bloomfield, Ernie Hudson, was an invited guest at Western Hospital Foundation’s AGM on Jan 16. The main issue the foundation asked of the minister is better communication between Health PEI, Department of Health and Wellness and the general public when it comes to decisions being made in regards to PEI’s healthcare system. Melissa Heald photo

When it comes to the healthcare system in PEI, one of the biggest issues for the chair of the Western Hospital Foundation is the flow of information between Health PEI, the Department of Health and Wellness and the general public.

“It’s not as forthcoming as it should be,” said Dave Pizio. “Information is power and information can remove a lot of stress if we know things.”

