Two staff members of Community Hospital O’Leary (CHO) received awards for their service at the hospital before a staff appreciation barbecue on June 22.
The Outstanding Service Award was created by the O’Leary Community Health Foundation back in 2018. The award was created to honour those who carry the Health PEI values of caring, integrity and excellence.
This year, for the first time, it was decided to present two awards - one recognizing the service of a clinical employee or physician and the other recognizing an employee in support services.
There was a list of criteria that highlighted who could be eligible for the awards, including workplace practices, leadership, creating new initiatives, embracing new inventions, navigating challenges and fostering relationships.
Cheri Harris, a clinical leader at CHO, presented the first award, which went to Dr Gil Grimes.
Dr Grimes started at Community Hospital O’Leary in 2008, moving from Texas to PEI.
“I recall the first day when he strolled in, so professional in his dress shirt and bow tie,” said Ms Harris. “We thought, wow, an American doctor who was going to be all business, by the book and have no time for nonsense. He quickly ditched the dress shirt and bow tie for scrubs and denim and for the last two years added a beanie and a mask. He quickly became a member of the CHO family.”
Ms Harris said Dr Grimes was instrumental in getting the Palliative Care Unit at CHO up and running and has provided 24/7 call for all patients at CHO,
“He is caring, knowledgeable and compassionate and because of this he provides excellent care to palliative patients,” she said, adding she and her family have experienced this level of care from Dr Grimes firsthand. “In his words, ‘I will do what I can for a soft landing at their forever home’.”
The Chair of O’Leary Community Health Foundation, Eva Rodgerson, thanked Dr Grimes for his ‘great dedication and service to the people of this area’.
“We just can’t thank you enough for your great commitment to us here and West Prince,” she said.
Next, Nicco Coughlin, acting manager for support services at CHO and Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, presented Russell Jones, who works in maintenance, with the Outstanding Service Award for an employee in support services.
“Russell shows ongoing initiative and leadership and dedication in the maintenance field,” said Mr Coughlin. “He’s made an unmeasurable impact on patients, residents, clients and his co-workers over his course of his career at CHO.
Mr Coughlin said his selfness and determination to leave the complex a better place is noteworthy.
“Russell has shown a positive attitude throughout his career and his will do attitude makes him an excellent choice of a recipient for the O’Leary Community Health Foundation Outstanding Service Award.”
Christina Phillips, administrator for Community Hospitals West, said it was an important to recognize service employees for the vital role they play at the hospital.
