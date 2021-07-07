Now that the weather will hopefully remain warm as we roll into summer, one thing to keep in mind is the safety and wellbeing of our four-legged friends when they’re in the car with us.
While it’s nice to bring them along while running errands, not all businesses or private spaces allow animals indoors unless they’re a service animal, meaning that animal might have to be left in the car for a certain amount of time. In milder weather, this isn’t too bad, but that’s not the case in summer, and as hot as it can be outside, it can be even hotter inside a vehicle, sometimes suffocatingly so.
It doesn’t take long for harmful or life-threatening temperatures can happen in a short amount of time. Unlike humans, dogs can’t cool down by sweating, meaning their internal temperature rises quicker than ours does, which can lead to heatstroke.
Signs a dog is in heatstroke include: exaggerated panting, or the sudden stopping of panting; rapid or erratic pulse; weakness and muscle tremors or lack of coordination; convulsions or vomiting, and collapse.
If an animal is displaying signs of heatstroke, though well-intended, don’t break the window of a car door to get them out, because only RCMP and local police have the authority to lawfully enter a car to help an animal in distress. Doing so could also wind up hurting the animal. Also, while it seems like a good idea, leaving the air conditioning system on isn’t optimal, as the animal could still end up at risk if the AC stops working.
If a person is able to remove an animal from a hot vehicle, the animal should be moved to a cool, shady location and be wet down with water. Ice isn’t recommended because it will actually constrict blood flow and discourage cooling. The animal should also be allowed to drink cool water, or lick ice cream if water isn’t available. They should also be taken to a veterinarian as soon as possible.
Last summer, a Summerside woman was charged after leaving two dogs inside her car on a hot day. Though it happened in early evening, temperatures were still very hot, and both dogs appeared to be in distress. As a result, she was charged under the Animal Welfare Act and fined $500.
A first offense under PEI’s Animal Welfare Act means a fine between $500 to $10,000, and possible imprisonment of up to six months. If found guilty a judge can ban offenders from ever owning another pet, and under the legislation, a judge has the power to request offenders complete a psychological evaluation.
If it’s too hot for a human to be in the car, then it’s definitely too hot for an animal.
