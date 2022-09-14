Executive Director of Develop West Prince, Jordan MacDonald, is looking for community participation in the organization’s West Prince Housing Initiative by launching an online survey and holding a series of engagement sessions. The initiative will be a community-focused assessment of the current state of housing in western PEI. Melissa Heald photo
Develop West Prince will be launching an online survey and holding a series of engagement sessions as the organization seeks community participation in its West Prince Housing Initiative.
Offering a community-focused assessment of the current state of housing in western PEI, the initiative is looking to grow the availability of appropriate and attainable housing in West Prince by working with community organizations, tenants, government and private developers.
This includes meeting the current demand for housing and offering additional housing options to attract and retain new residents to the region.
“Housing has become a challenge throughout PEI with West Prince being no exception,” said Jordan MacDonald, executive director of Develop West Prince. “Employers are seeking to attract and retain workers from outside the region and long-time residents are seeking housing solutions that best meet their current needs. Housing, like so many community initiatives takes time, and so steps must be taken now to ensure our community is a welcoming place to live into the future.”
People living in West Prince are asked to participate in this initiative by completing the online survey for either residents or employer and/or attend an in-person engagement session.
Develop West Prince will launch the two online surveys in early September.
One survey will be directed to community members to learn more about their housing circumstances. A second survey is directed to employers and seeks to learn how housing is impacting their ability to attract or retain employees for their businesses.
The survey will be available online throughout the month of September with additional outreach activities being undertaken to ensure everyone has an opportunity to participate. Individuals are able to access both online surveys on the Develop West Prince website.
Several in-person engagement sessions with community members, employers, community organizations and landlords/developers will supplement the survey data.
“A survey helps gather specific details from a large number of people at one time – often the ‘numbers’ questions,” said Mr MacDonald. “Housing isn’t all about numbers, it entails people’s lives, how they create their home and sense of belonging. Community engagement sessions will help us to learn more about attendee’s lived experiences and how housing is affecting their lives.”
Free transportation can be arranged to these sessions with Transportation West and there will be children’s activities available in Tignish, Alberton and O’Leary during the evening sessions.
Those interested attending one of these sessions can indicate so through the online form or by contacting Mr MacDonald directly.
The four main goals of the West Prince Housing Initiative is to complete a need and demand analysis for housing in western PEI, build capacity within community organizations and tenants to address challenges in the current housing space, increase access to information regarding housing supports and development opportunities and increase public participation in housing initiatives throughout the region.
“Housing touches so many aspects of a person’s life,” said Mr MacDonald. “Where people live effects where they can work, their cost of living, transportation, the size of their family, pets, etc. These are also elements that influence a person’s quality of life. As an organization it is important that we work throughout the region to help all residents create the community they want to see for themselves – and what better place to start than the home.”
A final report summarizing the community input and statistical analysis is expected to be released later in the fall of 2022. This report will inform the future direction of the West Prince Housing Initiative.
Mr MacDonald said there is lots of talk of a housing shortage, but there is no consensus around what is causing there to be a shortage or what styles of housing are in need more than others.
“This study seeks to understand the current need for housing across a number of styles and purposes as well as the locations for these activities,” he said. “The end result of this study will be a public report for the community outlining the present needs that can be used by private developers, community organizations and government to support their development objectives.”
Mr MacDonald said Develop West Prince will soon be hiring a project coordinator who will work with community organizations to help address some of the report’s findings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.