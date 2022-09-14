Jordan MacDonald

Executive Director of Develop West Prince, Jordan MacDonald, is looking for community participation in the organization’s West Prince Housing Initiative by launching an online survey and holding a series of engagement sessions. The initiative will be a community-focused assessment of the current state of housing in western PEI. Melissa Heald photo

Develop West Prince will be launching an online survey and holding a series of engagement sessions as the organization seeks community participation in its West Prince Housing Initiative.

Offering a community-focused assessment of the current state of housing in western PEI, the initiative is looking to grow the availability of appropriate and attainable housing in West Prince by working with community organizations, tenants, government and private developers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.