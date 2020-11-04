“Curling, Nfld., 17 December 1919-The passengers and crew, numbering a baby and 92 persons of the coastal steamer ‘Ethie’, were saved from certain death and were brought ashore on a lifeline which was run out from the ship by a Newfoundland dog, on Martin’s Point, Nfld. For hours the little steamer pounded the rocks in a storm, while the crew worked to launch the boats. But they had to give up, the sea was too wild between them and the shore, and the rocks too dangerous to risk it. When suddenly a great black body pushed forward to the deck. It was ‘Blackie’, the ship’s dog. There he stood ready to save their lives and asking as plainly as he could to do it: Why couldn’t he take a rope line to the shore? Any Newfoundland dog with enough spirit and daring could swim that far.” “The Guardian,” 23 December 1919.
“Blackie could not tell them in so many words, but somehow one of the crew understood him and told the captain. Overboard into that wild and seething water went the dog. His great body was lost to sight in the rolling water which closed over his head. Then some distance out his head appeared and the men on the ship watched it turn toward the fastened rope. Somehow, ‘Blackie’ got hold of the rope and made for shore with it in his teeth. He fought his way through the billows, down and up and under the water and over rocks, until at last he stepped out of the sea beside a group of waiting fishermen.”
“The fishermen seized the rope and with the aid of the crew soon rigged up a life-saving device with block and tackle. Using a boatswain’s chair for a carriage, the passengers and crew were pulled over the dashing waters to the shore. They came one at a time, while ‘Blackie’ stood by and barked with joy at each arrival and each return of the chair.”
Baby Brought Ashore
“One time the chair did not return, but in its place came a strange-looking bundle. Dangling along the rope rode a bulky mail bag. And what surprised ‘Blackie’ more than anything was the bundle that rolled out of it when it landed ashore. That bundle was more precious than any mail! It was a year and a half old baby. When ‘Blackie’ recognized his playfellow from the ship, he jumped and barked for joy. He had saved the baby’s life and no wonder that dog was glad. Hadn’t he brought the rope which carried that bundle over the danger? He expressed more delight over that toddling babe than over all the ninety-odd passengers and crew which he had helped to save. The chair had gone back again and over the waves it hung, going back to the waiting crew. The vessel was going to pieces and there might not be time enough to get all the men off.”
Blackie’s Master the
Last Man Over
“It was then that ‘Blackie’ became restless. He searched the crowd, waiting on shore and could not find who he wanted in the group already landed from the ship. He ran restlessly about. Someone he wanted had not yet come over that rope. It was his Master. Down to the shore and back, he ran at each arrival of the chair; then, disappointed and more unsettled than ever, he rushed to a big cliff and from the top barked furiously at the dashing waves. The watchful, shivering group waited anxiously for the last man over, and soon he came.”
“Blackie made one dash from his high watch and broke through the crowd. Landing on a slippery rock, he dug his claws into it and held on; then with a jump, he tried to lick the face of the last man ashore. ‘Down, ‘Blackie’. ‘Brave dog.’ ‘Good dog.’ The man patted the great black head, but ‘Blackie’ couldn’t wait for more caresses, he had heard his Master’s voice again and it was praising him. That was enough. He had to lose all dignity now and rushed and capered and barked, the very happiest one of that whole ship-load!”
