The president of Mill River Resort said people have been very understanding when it comes to showing their PEI Vax Pass at the facility.
“We haven’t really had anyone impatient at having to show their Vax Pass information, overall it’s been pretty positive,” said Geoffrey Irving.
Mr Irving said the resort is a diverse property, as there are some areas of the resort where the pass is required, and other areas where it isn’t. Places it is required include the resort’s restaurant, indoor recreation facilities like the aquaplex, fitness facility, racket courts, and spa. The pass isn’t required for regular golf games, but it is for tournaments.
When the Vax Pass first came into effect, a person needed to show a copy of their pass and ID when entering a space where the pass is required. Now, Islanders can access their pass through a new QR code with the individual’s authenticated COVID-19 record of vaccination.
The enhanced vaccine record is similar to ones used in other Canadian provinces and territories and follows the national proof of vaccination standard required for international travel. The PEI Vax Pass QR code, along with government-issued identification, will be the most secure and easy way to verify proof of vaccination when the verifier application for digital devices, such as tablets and smartphones. Both the digital and paper copy of the PEI Vax Pass with QR code will be accepted.
Anyone who has received their COVID-19 vaccine in another Canadian province or territory can also download a PEI Vax Pass QR code once they have submitted their out-of-province vaccine record to the Island health immunization registry.
While the issue with the Vax Pass has been fine at Mill River, other businesses in the region seem to be experiencing issues with customers who don’t want to show their pass.
“I would like to remind everyone to please respect what Dr Morrison requirements to enter my restaurant,” said Bonnie Gaudet, owner of Tignish’s Our Family Traditions, in a statement on the restaurant’s social media page. “You need proof of double vaccine and picture ID each time you come to eat. Theses are difficult times and please respect my staff.”
Mr Irving said there hasn’t been any issue with visitors to the resort, but if there is, they may have to refuse service, depending on which area of the resort they’re at.
“We’re pretty pleased with the way people have approached this,” he said. “Our staff have had a good attitude. They know that this is for the safety of our staff and guests, they’ve been really receptive to checking these vaccination passes, and they’ve certainly made things a lot smoother.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.