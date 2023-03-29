The question is likely being asked by a few Islanders, particularly in the riding of New Haven-Rocky Point after one of the candidates in that riding made news last week regarding past social media posts.
The PC candidate has shared posts written by others questioning the validity of climate change; that the COVID-19 pandemic is a global conspiracy; that it was a deliberate plan to depopulate the world and form one world government; and comparing the government response in Canada to COVID-19 to Nazi Germany’s persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust.
The premier has said he’s familiar with the posts, noting how she must be doing something well if people are going through her posts like they did with his following his election as PC leader in 2019. If that’s how he wants to see it, that’s his prerogative, but Dennis King needs to realize most people don’t see it that way.
She can deny climate change all she wants, but that doesn’t change the fact that PEI has and continues to be affected by it. We used to never get storms like Dorian or Fiona, but they’re becoming more common as the years go on as a direct result of climate change.
She can share a post claiming the pandemic is a global conspiracy, and in doing so effectively gives a slap in the face to every impacted by it, especially if they’ve lost someone to the virus. To date over four million Canadians have contracted the virus, and over 57,000 have died as a direct result of it.
Adding to this are concerns from advocacy group BIPOC USHR, regarding a post she shared calling for the niqab and burka to be banned in public places. As far as this reporter is concerned, the group is right in its belief that posts like that perpetuate Islamophobia. Would she have been so quick to call for a ban if the head coverings in question were from a Christian denomination?
In situations like this, people are quick to shout about how she has the right to free speech. In Canada, it’s not free speech, its freedom of expression, and while she has freedom to express her opinions, it doesn’t mean she’s free from experiencing the consequences of sharing those opinions.
The candidate has since backtracked everything brought up on the matter, saying those posts aren’t consistent with her views. She said she’s fully vaccinated and appreciates the work done by government to ensure vaccines and testing were accessible to all Islanders; she believes climate change is real, etc.
After posts like this come to light, does she really expect people to believe her at this point?
