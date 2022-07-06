Growing up, celebrating Canada Day was always a fun thing to do. There was face painting, games and activities, and fireworks, all surrounded by a sea of red and white.
We were taught to be proud of our who we are, that we’re known as one of, if not the friendliest, countries in the world, and that we as a country are welcoming to all. As the years go on, it becomes more difficult to feel that sense of pride, especially after the events of the last year or so.
Flying the Canadian flag, for example, feels different following the Freedom Convoy’s journey to Ottawa. What once was a symbol of pride is now, for some, a symbol of fringe ideas, of colonialism, and extreme patriotism.
The country’s Residential School System has also been a topic of conversation as well. Ever since the initial discovery of 215 bodies at the site of the former residential school in Kamloops, shame has been a prominent feeling when looking at the Canadian flag. The flag itself was created in 1965, but the last residential school didn’t close until 1996, meaning for over 30 years that flag was flown at these places of cultural genocide.
Last year, instead of celebrating Canada Day, many donned orange in support of Indigenous people and attended events like Resiliency Day at Lennox Island First Nation. While there, Senator Brian Francis, the first person of Mi’kmaq decent to serve in that role, said the event was a good first step, and the journey forward would be a long one, and one of healing, reconciliation, and working together.
Author Alyson Noël once wrote “Our past may shape us, but it doesn’t define who we become.” As we move forward as a country, we have the opportunity to learn from our past, shape the present, and make a better future for us all.
