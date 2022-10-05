Terry Adams

Anyone who trains wants the best results possible. We train for the enjoyment of training when we have been at it long enough to appreciate it, but we all want results. There are many different ways to train and there are also extreme variations in the amount of time that can be spent training.

I put the question out there on a few social media sites “how many hours do you exercise per week” and as expected there was a huge variance in the amount of time people spend exercising. Ranging from a couple of hours a week up to over twenty. So which gives maximum results?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.