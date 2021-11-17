While it doesn’t quite feel like it’s the middle of November right now, according to the calendar it is.
That means the holiday season is approaching. The debate often this time of year centres on how early is too early to start celebrating Christmas?
It does feel like the retail season for Christmas starts earlier every year.
Even before October 31st, stores began packing away their Halloween stock and started setting up for Christmas.
In order to compete in this consumer-based world, especially with online sales, retail stores really have no choice but to get their Christmas stock out quicker and quicker every year. So it does make some sense that retailers want to get a jump on the holiday season, especially after the struggles many small businesses have faced as a result of the pandemic.
Here in Canada, there is a bit of restraint not to push too much too soon until Remembrance Day is over, but afterwards all bets are off.
No doubt many are looking forward to Christmas, needing something joyful in their life after a difficult two years. However, there’s a lot of pressure during the holiday season, so it would be nice if there’s some kind of breather between Thanksgiving, Halloween, Remembrance Day and Christmas.
A moment to decompress and regroup before the rush of Christmas starts.
There’s a lot special about the holiday season. Spending time with family, holiday decorations, Christmas baking and much more. But it can be overwhelming at times.
Like mentioned before, there is an unwritten rule not to really start anything to do with Christmas until Remembrance Day has passed. However, maybe there should be a new unwritten rule that the holiday season doesn’t need to start until the beginning of December. That could relieve some of that holiday season pressure many can feel this time of the year. Certainly the three weeks or so before the big day is enough for most of us to enjoy the season and plenty of time to spread Christmas cheer.
If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that we need to slow down, learn to enjoy the little things in life and not sweat the small stuff.
Christmastime shouldn’t be any different.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.