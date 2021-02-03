It is a new year and there are plenty of fitness and gym resolutions to go with it. I think it’s great to make the decision to improve your health and fitness levels. It’s even better when you are able to follow through and actually achieve those goals.
This is much easier achieved when you have a passion for what you are doing. When you totally look forward to your training sessions you will be there. You will put forth effort and you will reap the rewards.
Put some thought into your goals and training and find ways to make it a part of you. Educate yourself on the nuts and bolts of a good workout, proper exercise technique, exercise selection for the desired results, different training methods. The more you know about what you are doing the more you will enjoy it.
Don’t train just for the sake of getting stronger, healthier or leaner. Make it a part of who you are, what you do. You have a busy life but you still find that three to four hours a week to invest in yourself, to improve yourself. In time you will relate the increased energy, clarity, and sense of well-being with the regular physical activity. The human body functions so much better when it is challenged on a regular basis and too few of us do that.
Make training a part of your social life too. Get to know some of the other gym members that frequent your club. Try training with a like minded training partner to make the workouts more productive and fun. Fun and fitness can go hand in hand. Intense weight training can be incredibly hard and immensely fulfilling at the same time.
When you truly understand what you are doing in the gym you will be able to develop that passion for training, for fitness. A passion by definition is getting excited over something. When you get excited over your training and all the positive that comes with it you will be far more apt to continue with it. You will be training because you enjoy the actual process and not just because you are after physical results. When you get to this point it changes the whole game. It will be hard to hold you back from your training and reaching your goals. When the next new year rolls around you will need a different resolution because you will have been training for a year, you will be someone who exercises and someone who is in the shape they want to be in. You will be “there”.
