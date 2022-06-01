How to train right By Terry Adams Melissa Heald Editor Author email Jun 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Graphic File Photo Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TRAIN HARD- but not so hard you get injured.TRAIN OFTEN — but not so often you burn out.STICK WITH THE BASICS — but do get some variety in there. MAKE IT FUN — but keep the intensity high.FOCUS — but make sure you know what to focus on.TRAIN FAST — but not so fast your poundages drops too much.TRAIN STRICT — but know how to “feel” the burn. TRAIN HEAVY -but still chase the pump.TRAIN WITH A PARTNER — but workout, don’t talk out.LISTEN TO YOUR BODY — but don’t let a tired mind rule.BE PATIENT — but want it like nothing else.BE REALISTIC — but set high goals and don’t sell yourself short.A LOT of buts — BUT YOU WILL GET THERE IF YOU FOLLOW THEM. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Train Rule Workout Medicine Mind Listen Pump Poundage Melissa Heald Editor Author email Follow Melissa Heald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition West Prince Graphic West Prince Graphic 1 hr ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Employment Opportunity Bulletin Latest News Murray River mayor and deputy mayor resign Government coverage of glucose monitors a positive step, says advocate MacAulay and council lock horns over amalgamation agreement Belfast gym floor replacement to remove asbestos Montague high school students put on a show with summer concert From an energy perspective From an energy perspective Bare necessities are casualties of inflation Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBye bye all-you-can-eat buffetIan Stuart FraserSt Dunstan’s book highlights eastern PEI charactersJames "Allan" FallJoann Lilian Vallée$4 million announced for addiction treatment Images Videos CommentedMinister apologizes to Jason Sark (2)Removal of historic bridge saddens some area residents (2)The question that demanded asking (2)Farmers should qualify for EI too (1)
