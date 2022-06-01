Terry Adams

TRAIN HARD- but not so hard you get injured.

TRAIN OFTEN — but not so often you burn out.

STICK WITH THE BASICS — but do get some variety in there.

MAKE IT FUN — but keep the intensity high.

FOCUS — but make sure you know what to focus on.

TRAIN FAST — but not so fast your poundages drops too much.

TRAIN STRICT — but know how to “feel” the burn.

TRAIN HEAVY -but still chase the pump.

TRAIN WITH A PARTNER — but workout, don’t talk out.

LISTEN TO YOUR BODY — but don’t let a tired mind rule.

BE PATIENT — but want it like nothing else.

BE REALISTIC — but set high goals and don’t sell yourself short.

A LOT of buts — BUT YOU WILL GET THERE IF YOU FOLLOW THEM.

