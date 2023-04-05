Terry Adams

No Pain, No Gain. Anyone who has been around a gym for awhile has heard this saying many times. While there is truth to it, there are different kinds of pain. If you are just starting your journey with weight training you will probably experience some “good” pain after your first few workouts. The severity will depend on how hard you challenge yourself.

Start off easy and don’t push yourself too hard. Too many sets, repetitions or too high of intensity will give you DMOS (delayed onset muscle soreness). Weight training causes minute damage to the muscles at the cellular level. While this does not sound good, aside from the soreness it is not harmful. In fact the muscles react the repeated stress on the muscles by coming back stronger and denser. It’s actually how you improve when combined with good nutrition. DMOS may last for your first few workouts but will decrease in severity as you continue to train. Many seasoned trainers look forward to mild muscle soreness after a challenging workout. DMOS can also be present when changing your workout routine or after and extended layoff.

