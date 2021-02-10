The new health minister for PEI admits he’s stepping into a challenging portfolio but feels his predecessor has laid a great foundation for the government to build upon.
“Like any other department, there is always additional work that needs to be done,” said Ernie Hudson.
The Alberton-Bloomfield MLA was sworn-in as the province’s new health minister during a ceremony at Government House on Feb. 4 as part of a cabinet shuffle by Premier Dennis King.
Mr Hudson was one of five in the premier’s cabinet to receive new ministerial responsibilities. The former Minister of Social Development and Housing replaces James Aylward, now the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for the province.
Mr Hudson will have a short amount of time in his new role as Health Minister before the spring sitting of the legislature on Feb. 25.
“I know I have a lot of studying I have to do over that period of time to get up-to-date on files, but I know what the priorities are, I certainly would like to think I know,” he said. “As far as moving forward, are there ways we can improve, I think there’s always, and it doesn’t matter in what administration or what minister is sitting in the chair, there are always ways we can improve on things, but it would be premature of me, right at this point, to say this is the map forward that I am definitely going to plot.”
However, Mr Hudson said dealing with issues like mental health and addictions will remain a top priority for the department, but wouldn’t directly comment on the recent closure of the psychiatric clinic at Hillsborough Hospital in Charlottetown.
“It would be premature of me to give any commitment other than that things are on the table,” he said. “If there are viable suggestions or directions that do come forward, as minister, I’m more than happy to look at them.”
Another priority the new minister identified is access to primary care throughout the province.
In his own riding, staff shortages have led to temporary closures of the Collaborative Emergency Centre and Emergency Room Departments at Western Hospital. The most recent closure was for 12 hours in late December 2020.
Mr Hudson said while there have been strides made to find innovative solutions that go beyond recruitment and retention, particularly from the administrative staff with Community Hospital West, “without a doubt, there’s more work that needs to to be done.”
“I look forward to working with department staff to move ahead to see what options may be available,” he said.
Mr Hudson is stepping into his new role while his government continues to deal with a global pandemic. Due to that, Mr Hudson admits, a large majority of the government’s focus over the past months has been on dealing with the pandemic.
“Our province has been very fortunate, but that continues, and will have to continue for the foreseeable future, to be a priority,” he said.
Despite the challenge of his new role, Mr Hudson said he is looking forward to the position and working with healthcare staff.
“The great staff we have in our health services right across the board, whether it’s primary care, acute care, surgical, mental health and addictions, I always want to give recognition to those front-line staff for the very important and tremendous job and role that they fill,” he said.
Also receiving new roles following the cabinet shuffle last week, is now former transportation and infrastructure minister, Steven Myers, who was sworn in as Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, which replaces the former ministry of Environment, Water and Climate Change.
Natalie Jameson is the province’s new Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning, while former education minister, Brad Trivers, takes over for Mr Hudson as the Minister of Social Development and Housing.
Premier King continues to be the Minister of Indigenous Relations, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Minister of Acadian and Francophone Affairs. Darlene Compton remains Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance, Jamie Fox continues to be Minister of Fisheries and Communities, Matthew MacKay is still Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture and Bloyce Thompson remains the Minister of Agriculture and Land, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General.
