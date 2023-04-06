Hudson

Ernie Hudson addresses those gathered at his campaign headquarters after being re-elected in District 26 Alberton-Bloomfield. The incumbent PC Party candidate said Islanders electing a majority Progressive Conservative government on April 3 was a resounding endorsement of Premier Dennis King. Melissa Heald photo

Islanders electing a majority Progressive Conservative government is a resounding endorsement of Premier Dennis King, says the re-elected incumbent candidate for District 26. “It’s a great night on PEI to be a Tory,” said Ernie Hudson to those gathered at his campaign headquarters after winning the riding of Alberton-Bloomfield for a second time on April 3.

Winning the district with 57.6 per cent of the vote, an increase of 12 per cent from 2019 when he was first elected, Mr Hudson took an early lead over the other candidates in the riding when the advance poll numbers were released shortly after all polls closed Monday evening. It was a lead he never lost, with 1,532 votes cast for Mr Hudson over the 896 cast for Liberal candidate Pat Murphy, 132 for Green Party candidate Ron McConnell and 102 for NDP candidate Kester Nurse.

