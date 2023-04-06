Ernie Hudson addresses those gathered at his campaign headquarters after being re-elected in District 26 Alberton-Bloomfield. The incumbent PC Party candidate said Islanders electing a majority Progressive Conservative government on April 3 was a resounding endorsement of Premier Dennis King. Melissa Heald photo
Islanders electing a majority Progressive Conservative government is a resounding endorsement of Premier Dennis King, says the re-elected incumbent candidate for District 26. “It’s a great night on PEI to be a Tory,” said Ernie Hudson to those gathered at his campaign headquarters after winning the riding of Alberton-Bloomfield for a second time on April 3.
Winning the district with 57.6 per cent of the vote, an increase of 12 per cent from 2019 when he was first elected, Mr Hudson took an early lead over the other candidates in the riding when the advance poll numbers were released shortly after all polls closed Monday evening. It was a lead he never lost, with 1,532 votes cast for Mr Hudson over the 896 cast for Liberal candidate Pat Murphy, 132 for Green Party candidate Ron McConnell and 102 for NDP candidate Kester Nurse.
Mr Hudson said he was very honoured to once again be given the opportunity to represent District 26.
“It’s been a great privilege the past four years and I’m certainly looking forward to the next four years,” he said.
Going into Election Day, Mr Hudson said with the current situation with health care, as a team, his party wasn’t 100 per cent sure what the evening’s result would be.
“I think what we saw here tonight, an increase over 2019, it shows in spades that we have done collectively, as a government, a great job,” he told his supporters.
Dennis King won a second term as premier of PEI, his PC Party capturing 22 seats in the legislature to form their majority government. The Liberals, with their three seats, will go from third party status to form the Official Opposition. The Green Party won two seats, dropping them from Official Opposition to third party status. The NDP didn’t win any seats in the election.
Mr Hudson said he is very proud of the campaign he and his team ran in the district.
“I’m very proud of the campaign we ran right across the province as a party,” he said. “It was positive, there was no negative points, there was no mud slinging whatsoever from our end and I really think that is what people really what to see. They want to see positive campaigns. They want to see their politicians being positive and being open to other ideas from the other parties as well because we don’t have all the answers.”
Mr Hudson thanked those who worked on his campaign during this election and in his campaign in 2019.
“The team effort we had, we pulled it off in 2019 and we pulled it off again here tonight only to a much more greater extent,” he said.
Mr Hudson served in two separate cabinet roles in the King government, first as social development and housing minister and then as health minister.
Mr Hudson said the past four years have been challenging for Islanders and his government, with the potato wart crisis, COVID-19 pandemic and two post-tropical storms.
“There just seemed to be one challenge after another that we had to deal with and to be there as much as possible for Islanders to help them deal with those crises,” he said. “Hopefully, the next four years will be a little smoother.”
Mr Hudson said he’ll take some time to spend with his family and rest before stepping back into the role of being the MLA for District 26 Alberton-Bloomfield.
“To get back into the routine of doing lots of hard work,” he said.
