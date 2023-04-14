Presentation

One of the things Kaleb Dahlgren spoke of during his presentation at M.E. Callaghan were the core covenants of the Humboldt Broncos. These include putting family first, treating teammates and co-workers with respect, conducting themselves with honesty and integrity, to understand that players are building foundations for future generations with their words and actions, and to strive for greatness in all areas of life. Jillian Trainor photo

When Kaleb Dahlgren spoke of the events of April 6, 2018, the cafeteria of M.E. Callaghan Intermediate was so quiet you could hear a pin drop.

Mr Dahlgren is one of the 13 survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, which claimed the lives of 16 members of his team on a Saskatchewan Highway. His injures included a fractured skull, puncture wound to his skull, five broken vertebra in his neck, four broken vertebra in his back, muscle, nerve and ligament damage in his neck and back, and a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) that should have left him unable to walk, talk, or remember his name.

Students and staff at M.E. Callaghan sported hockey jerseys, many in green and gold, the colours of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, in honour of Kaleb Dahlgren. Mr Dahlgren, a survivor of the 2018 bus crash, shared his story with the school on March 31. Back row, left to right: Clay Handrahan, Bentley Ellsworth, Hank Wallace, Kaleb Dahlgren, Cade Gaudet, Ellie Gaudet, and Karlie Pitre. Front row, left to right: Alli Gavin, Anabelle Hogan, Tyra Gallant, and Mya Cormier. Jillian Trainor photo

