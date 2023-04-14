One of the things Kaleb Dahlgren spoke of during his presentation at M.E. Callaghan were the core covenants of the Humboldt Broncos. These include putting family first, treating teammates and co-workers with respect, conducting themselves with honesty and integrity, to understand that players are building foundations for future generations with their words and actions, and to strive for greatness in all areas of life. Jillian Trainor photo
Students and staff at M.E. Callaghan sported hockey jerseys, many in green and gold, the colours of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, in honour of Kaleb Dahlgren. Mr Dahlgren, a survivor of the 2018 bus crash, shared his story with the school on March 31. Back row, left to right: Clay Handrahan, Bentley Ellsworth, Hank Wallace, Kaleb Dahlgren, Cade Gaudet, Ellie Gaudet, and Karlie Pitre. Front row, left to right: Alli Gavin, Anabelle Hogan, Tyra Gallant, and Mya Cormier. Jillian Trainor photo
When Kaleb Dahlgren spoke of the events of April 6, 2018, the cafeteria of M.E. Callaghan Intermediate was so quiet you could hear a pin drop.
Mr Dahlgren is one of the 13 survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, which claimed the lives of 16 members of his team on a Saskatchewan Highway. His injures included a fractured skull, puncture wound to his skull, five broken vertebra in his neck, four broken vertebra in his back, muscle, nerve and ligament damage in his neck and back, and a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) that should have left him unable to walk, talk, or remember his name.
“The injuries weren’t the worst part,” said the 25-year-old. “The worst part was losing 16 people who I considered to be family.”
The crash was just one of many topics he spoke of at the school on March 31, where he shared his story of resilience.
“I’ve always had a knack for it (speaking in front of an audience), and I kind of view it as an art,” he said. “I try to find things that will captivate an audience, or things that can help change their perspective, or look at things differently now. And that’s the whole point and goal for me, to help for the better.”
At the beginning of his presentation, Mr Dahlgren showed three photos, one of him when he was younger, one at an arena wearing a hockey jersey, the other taking place outdoors, with his friend on an ATV. He asked students to shout out what they saw. Answers included four-wheeler, trees, wilderness, hockey jersey, and more.
“The big thing about this is what you don’t see behind the scenes,” he said. “Behind the scenes, you don’t see the constant monitoring of my blood sugars, getting poked and prodded with needles, my parents behind the camera worried about being okay for a hockey trip. You don’t see me waking up in the middle of the night, three to four times, having to have a juice box. This is what life was like living with type 1 diabetes.”
Through all this, he chose to focus on the positives in his life, like the fact he was able to continue pursuing his dreams and passions, like playing hockey.
He recalled how at one point in school during quiet reading time, he wound up picking up an inspirational book.
“In this book, there was a quote that stuck out to me like a sore thumb,” he said. “Life is 10 per cent what happens to you, and 90 per cent how you react to it.”
He gave a prime example to the students in the cafeteria. It was the fact that they were brought down to the very assembly where he was sharing his story.
“That’s 10 per cent of what happens to you, how are you going to react to it?” he said. “Are you going to sit there on your phone, or are you going to try and take something away from it? You get to choose. This was my own thing with friends, diabetes, family, and I got to choose how I was going to react to that.”
His reaction to the things in life thrown his way was to create Dahlgren’s Diabeauties after joining the Humboldt Broncos. The program helps youth who live with type 1 diabetes find comfort in others dealing with the chronic disease, and reminds them they’re not alone.
“I wanted someone to look up to as a child, but I didn’t have that person,” said Mr Dahlgren. “I had so many questions, but I never had anyone to ask them to. For me, doing these speeches at the schools was so beneficial to those children because they felt very embarrassed for what they had, and they shouldn’t.”
One thing Mr Dahlgren brought up that afternoon was his decision to write a book during the pandemic, and how throughout the process, he found a different kind of strength - emotional strength - and how there is so much strength in being vulnerable.
He mentioned how when someone loses 50 pounds of physical weight, everyone cheers, but when someone loses 50 pounds of mental and emotional weight and talk about going to therapy, people back away and think something is wrong with them.
“I had a lot of support, but then it clicked that there are some people that are fighting their own battles mentally and emotionally, and we need to cheer them on when they have those mental hurdles and mental barriers,” said Mr Dahlgren.
Students watching the presentation were impressed with Mr Dahlgren and his journey, and how he inspires people to never give up, find the positive in things, and bounce back from challenges.
“It was interesting, I liked it,” said Cade Gaudet. “(He inspires you to) continue to work hard and pursue your goals.”
Anabelle Hogan agreed.
“He kept moving forward from his crash,” she said.
Mr Dahlgren said since the crash, his dreams have changed, but that’s not a bad thing. Had he continued playing hockey, he wouldn’t be pursuing his doctorate, wouldn’t be speaking across Canada and the world sharing his story, and wouldn’t be working with Dahlgren’s Diabeauties.
