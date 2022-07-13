Brian Hogan has transformed his home into a loving tribute to his late wife and her passion for seaglass.
“She loved the beach,” he said. “Her pockets would be full of seaglass, rocks and everything she could muster up.”
Mr Hogan said his wife, Bev, started collecting seaglass when the couple moved back to PEI from Calgary in 1988.
“That became her passion,” he said. “She did it right up to the week before she passed.”
Mr Hogan said his wife loved going to the beach by herself because she could walk the shore at her own pace.
“She had a heart condition and she couldn’t do anything strenuous,” he explained.
Passing away in 2018, Ms Hogan’s wish was to have all her collection of seaglass returned to the sea. However, after her passing, Mr Hogan decided to renovate their home and made the decision to find ways to incorporate his wife’s seaglass collection throughout the house.
“I didn’t have the heart, so I kept it,” he explained.
The seaglass was spread in the fireplace, in the flower beds, in the kitchen cupboards, in the gazebo, in vases, bucket, dishes, bins, baskets. Everywhere.
Mr Hogan said his wife went out everyday to collect seaglass, sometimes twice a day, her favourite spots being Myrick Shore in the Community of Tignish Shore and the beach at Skinners Pond.
Over the years, his brother used some of her seaglass to make folkart, which Mr Hogan proudly displays at their home as well. Mr Hogan himself used seaglass and other beach finds his wife collected to make a clock, which hangs in the gazebo.
Mr Hogan said his wife would give some of her seaglass away to family and friends and sold some up at the gift shop in North Cape.
On top of collecting seaglass, his wife would take home other treasures she found at the beach too, like rocks and driftwood. Mr Hogan is not sure how much she collected over the years.
“She collected quite a bit of it, actually,” He said. “I gave an awful a lot away, but there’s an awful lot of it still around.”
Not all the pieces are out in full display. Her most rare pieces are kept in a case that Mr Hogan keeps in his living room.
“These are her favourite ones,” he said as he pulls them out. “She has orange pieces in there, all kinds of stuff. She collected a lot of it for sure.”
He added later on there are still more of her collection down in the home’s basement and the barn out back.
Mr Hogan said it’s hard to put into words what it means to be surrounded by all the seaglass his wife collected.
“I didn’t want to throw it out and I think this is a nice way of remembering her,” he said.
