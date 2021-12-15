While the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t 100 per cent effective, it does decrease the severity of symptoms if a person is unfortunate enough to catch the virus, and it’s for this very reason why news that a handful of New Brunswick doctors have been suspended for being unvaccinated is so frustrating.
The number is small, fewer than 10 out of the province’s 1,900 doctors. But, these doctors were aware they had to be vaccinated before Dec. 1, when the suspensions were announced by the New Brunswick College of Physicians and Surgeons.
It’s unknown how many patients are affected by this, as only two of the doctors are family physicians, but the fact remains that people are already feeling the impact.
Some patients of these doctors don’t understand why these doctors are being suspended, feeling the decision punishes both doctor and patient alike, but this wouldn’t be happening if these doctors had been vaccinated in the first place.
Yes, a person’s decision on whether or not to get the vaccine is a personal one, but it’s also a decision that impacts everyone. These doctors are treating people who are sick, who are immunocompromised in some way, shape, or form, people who are more susceptible to illness, and by doing this, they are putting lives in danger.
Now, as a direct result of this decision, people are scrambling to find primary care. Some only found out about their doctor’s suspension when they went to their local pharmacy to fill a prescription, only to be told their doctor has lost their prescribing privileges.
How scary must that have been for those people? It’s bad enough if the prescription in question is for a short term illness, like a cold, but for anyone with a long-term or chronic illness? It must have been devastating.
This reporter has spoken before about what it’s like dealing with ADHD on a daily basis (short version: it’s an absolute pain in the behind). It’s hard to imagine what would happen if I suddenly found out I wouldn’t be able to get a refill of the medication that helps regulate the dopamine my brain needs to function properly.
It’s hard to imagine just how much of an impact the decision by this small number of individuals will have on the health care system, but the fact remains that no matter how big, or how small, it will have an impact.
