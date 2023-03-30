Hannah Gallant misses the learning opportunities that come with doing her clinical hours. The second year UPEI nursing student said prior to the faculty strike that began on March 20, some of her instructors had posted lectures that they used during the COVID semester online, but if students don’t understand something, there’s not much they can really do except try to look for it in the textbook, or ask friends. Jillian Trainor photo
Hannah Gallant is hoping the faculty strike at the University of Prince Edward Island will be over soon.
“Our teachers have been very good to post a lot of the lectures online, so that’s really great,” said the second year nursing student. “But it’s the (missing) clinical time and hands-on stuff that makes me a little nervous.”
Beginning on March 20, members of the University of Prince Edward Island Faculty Association (UPEIFA) have been on the picket line after failing to resolve an ongoing dispute to reach a new collective agreement.
Ms Gallant said prior to the strike coming into effect, faculty gave students direction on what to do in order to keep track of their work, but it’s not the same experience.
“A couple of my instructors had posted lectures that they used during the COVID semester, and put it on the website for us, so it still feels like you’re being taught the lecture,” she said. “But if you don’t understand something, there’s not really much that you can do except try to look for it in the textbook, or ask your friends.”
Another concern is the amount of clinical hours nursing students are missing. Ms Gallant is nervous about potentially missing out on learning important information she’ll need because she finds she learns best in the clinical setting.
Grace Peters from O’Leary is a fellow member of the university’s nursing program. To ensure she stays on top of her work, she’s been going over her notes, making up practice quizzes, and working with her classmates to stay on top of everything.
Like Ms Gallant, the first year nursing student is worried about the number of clinical hours students are missing. These hours are set up by the College of Registered Nurses and Midwives of Prince Edward Island, not UPEI.
“There is a set amount of hours (that need to be completed), and if we miss so many, we have to make them up,” said Ms Peters. “But since it’s pushed so close to exams because of the two weeks off from Canada Games, we’re not sure if we’re going to have time, because summer courses are starting. They never really said what would happen if we didn’t get them, they just said there’s a possibility we won’t get the hours we need.”
On March 24, UPEI announced its Board of Governors and members of Local 1870 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 1870) had approved the three-year tentative agreement that was reached with the assistance of a third-party conciliator on March 14, 2023. CUPE 1870 represents approximately 345 support and administrative employees at UPEI.
The University and Local 1928 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW 1928) continue to be in conciliation, while members of the UPEI Faculty Association, Bargaining Unit #1, representing faculty, sessional instructors, librarians, and clinical nursing instructors, remain on strike.
Both students hope the strike will end sooner rather than later, but it’s hard to say when that will be.
