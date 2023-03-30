UPEI Strike

Hannah Gallant misses the learning opportunities that come with doing her clinical hours. The second year UPEI nursing student said prior to the faculty strike that began on March 20, some of her instructors had posted lectures that they used during the COVID semester online, but if students don’t understand something, there’s not much they can really do except try to look for it in the textbook, or ask friends. Jillian Trainor photo

Hannah Gallant is hoping the faculty strike at the University of Prince Edward Island will be over soon.

“Our teachers have been very good to post a lot of the lectures online, so that’s really great,” said the second year nursing student. “But it’s the (missing) clinical time and hands-on stuff that makes me a little nervous.”

