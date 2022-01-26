Having an empty gym is an eerie feeling for Terry Adams.
“I’m just use to the hustle and bustle of people coming in, the camaraderie they all have and all of sudden it’s just empty,” said the owner of Iron Haven Gym, which has locations in Alberton, O’Leary and Summerside.
Last week, PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison, announced further public health restrictions for a two week period as the province deals in a raise of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
Those restrictions include the closure of all gyms, group fitness classes and indoor recreational facilities and limiting service at Island restaurants to take out, drive thru and home delivery only, shutting down in-room dinning.
“With us being forced into a closure, we went from having a lot of members training in three locations to zero,” said Mr Adams. “It just completely shut us right down.”
In the meantime, Mr Adams is using the opportunity to do a few renovations to his gyms while they are closed.
“Although we would rather be open and our members would rather be here,” he added.
What Starlene Harris struggles with is the message these lockdowns suggest to her customers.
“Each time my yoga studio is shut down I lose clientele,” said the owner of Wholistic Fitness & Health located on the Gard Road in Bloomfield. “They get the message. It is not a safe space. I mean it must not be if you are told you can not attend yoga and meditation classes, sitting in your six foot bubble in a spacious studio, yet you can go shopping for home decor or jewelry.”
Ms Harris said she goes above and beyond to create a safe space, depleting all of her savings to stay open because she loves what she does and sees the value in it.
“The past few weeks I think to myself daily ‘I should give up, shut down’ as it has become increasingly stressful, mentally and financially, to stay open,” she said. “This latest shutdown would have been the final blow to just throw in the towel, but finally some funding has become available after years of being denied.”
The province last week launched new COVID-19 support program for industries impacted by the latest public health restrictions such as full-service restaurants and fitness centres.
“It will not be enough to take away the financial burden brought on by all the closures, restrictions and procedural expenses, but it will be enough to keep going, to continue to put one foot in front of the other,” said Ms Harris about the financial support. “Each day you become less determined to keep going because after two years there still does not seem to be an end in sight.”
The owner of the Albert & Crown Pub in Alberton agrees with Ms Harris about why some businesses are allowed to remain open while others have to close or limit service.
Kevin Forrester said he just doesn’t understand what criteria is being used to decide what has to close down and what can remain open.
“A 150 to 250 people can go into a Wal-Mart and not stay six feet apart, but they don’t close that Wal-Mart down,” he said. “Why are we getting closed down when I can actually have people eight feet apart here and we can’t even have people coming into the dinning room. I can go to a pharmacy, I can go to a Wal-Mart or a Superstore or a Sobeys, I realize these are essential services, but I just find it’s a double standard... Someone please tell me what I’m missing here.”
As a result of the latest restrictions, Mr Forrester has had to let go some of his staff.
“We have great servers here that I’m afraid we’re going to lose,” he said. “It’s bad enough now that we can’t find any employees as it is and they are taking employees away we currently have and if I can’t give them any hours, they’re going to go elsewhere, which I don’t blame them.”
Mr Adams said all businesses can do right now is just wait things out and hope come Jan. 31 the restrictions are lifted.
“That we can get our doors open again for our members,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.