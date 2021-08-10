A 52-year-old man was arrested following a two-vehicle collision in Carleton.
On Aug. 6, at approximately 10 am, West Prince RCMP, O’Leary Fire Department and Island EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Route 2.
RCMP said the collision is believed to have occurred when one of the vehicles travelling southbound was making a left-hand turn and was struck by the second vehicle trying to pass it.
One of the drivers involved displayed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.
The man was transported to the West Prince RCMP detachment where he provided samples of his breath, indicating he was over the legal limit. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Summerside Provincial Count on Oct 6.
Additionally, the man was issued a 90-day driver’s license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days at his expense.
As a result of this incident, the RCMP on PEI are urging drivers to their outings ahead of time and to make sure they have a safe and sober way back home.
“If you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911 immediately,” said police. “Your description of the driver, vehicle, licence plate number and direction of travel can assist police in finding and getting an impaired driver off the road.”
