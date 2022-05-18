Western Hospital declared it had an outbreak of COVID-19 on its in-patient unit on May 10. As a result, no general visitors have been permitted on the unit, each patient is allowed only one designated partner in care, reduced from three, and new admissions have been stopped on the unit. Melissa Heald photo
It has been a stressful and challenging situation for staff, patients and families after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the in-patient unit at Western Hospital was declared on May 10.
“The hospitalisation of a family member or a loved one is challenging at any point of time, then you add COVID on top of that, it just makes that much more stressful,” said said Christina Phillips, Community Hospitals West administrator, during an interview on Monday. “We recognize that and we what to get this over with as quickly as we possible can.”
As a result of the outbreak, no general visitors have been permitted on the unit, each patient is allowed only one designated partner in care, reduced from three, and new admissions have been stopped on the unit.
“So, we are still closed for admissions until otherwise approved by infection control,” said Ms Phillips. “We are relying very heavily on their expertises and guidance. We are working very closely with them.”
New admissions will only be permitted in rare cases, such as COVID positive patients or someone recently recovered from COVID. Patients admitted to the in-patient unit at Western Hospital will be care for in available beds elsewhere.
“When this happens we work close together as a system and make sure everybody gets the care they need,” said Ms Phillips.
Ms Phillips said increased precautions taken by staff include frequent hand washing and using personal protection equipment like masks.
“Staff are well-trained.” she said. “They know what to do and they are doing a great job. They are doing everything they can do to reduce spread and keep everyone safe.”
The Alberton hospital isn’t the only facility in West Prince experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Tignish Seniors Home posted on social media on May 7 they had three suspected cases of COVID. As a result, the facility decided to close their doors to visitors. Later on, on the same day, the home posted those suspected cases were confirmed to be COVID.
According to their last social media update on May 13, the home had 20 confirmed cases.
Staff report everyone is doing well, with individuals experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, with many already starting to feel much better.
