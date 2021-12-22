“It was one of those clear, snappy December nights that exist only in Canada. The moon shone brightly from the starry sky, making glittering paths across the depths of the white snow. Nestled in a valley was a tiny village clad in white. The main street was dimly lighted by a few scattered lights. The two stores, too, were crowded with people who had forgotten to shop early for Christmas.”
- The Guardian,
19 December 1931
Just on the outskirts of the village stood a small house-alone. Something seemed to give it a look of desolation. Perhaps it was because the trees hid the moon from it or maybe it was because the big, towering pines made it look so insignificant. The desolation of the house was shared by its occupants. In the small kitchen sat a boy about 16 years of age and a girl nearly fourteen. “Surely, Jack, this isn’t Christmas Eve?” Margaret sighed.
“Yes! And so different from last year,” the boy replied.
“Oh, why did we leave England? We’ve been here over a month now and there isn’t a girl whom I can call a friend,” Margaret said bitterly.
“And think of poor little Buddy up there sound asleep, fully expecting Santa to fill his stocking the same as other years. Mother and Dad feel down-hearted, too. Mother has gone to bed, but Dad’s down street trying to scrape up something for Buddy.”
Sound of sleighbells
Listen! What’s that? A sound of sleighbells was heard without and merry voices singing Jungle Bells.
“That’s one thing we didn’t have in England, anyway! Why, they’re stopping here!’ The bells ceased jingling and the singing was replaced by young voices laughing and talking.” Soon a knock at the door was answered by Jack. “Come in! Come in, people. We’re certainly glad to have you,” Jack welcomed.
Margaret and Jack were both secretly wondering what these merry people wanted, but any diversion was welcome to these homesick children. After being seated comfortably, a tall lanky youth, who, presumably had been appointed spokesman, said, “We thought perhaps you two might not be enjoying yourselves on your first Christmas Eve in Canada, so we were wondering if you would like to come for a sleigh ride with us.”
The others all added their entreaties, and Margaret and Jack were soon bundled up warmly in as many of their own clothes as could be found and whatever else that was needed was supplied by their new friends.
Before long they were all packed into the sleigh, covered well with robes, and were skimming over the moonlit snow at a delightful speed. This was an entirely new experience to these English children, and they liked it immensely.
As they were nearing home, after a two hour drive, one of the boys suggested they get a Christmas tree. A small hemlock was procured, which the boys carried in triumph into the English home. The girls had brought many parcels with them and soon the tree was brightly decorated and yes, there were presents for them all, Mother, Dad, Margaret, Jack and Buddy.
When the guests had departed, Margaret and Jack gazed at the tree in silent admiration.
“Oh, Jack, aren’t they wonderful,” Margaret declared.
“Wonderful! They’re more than that!” Jack responded. “It’s the Christmas spirit that prompted such kindness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.