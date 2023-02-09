Bible Study Group

Anna Gallant has started a Bible study group conducted in Tagalog and offering those from the Philippines a chance to connect with one another. This is the second group Ms Gallant has started. The first was in the winter 2019, meeting at home in St Roch. Now the group meets at the Alberton Baptist Church. Melissa Heald photo

A Bible study group conducted in Tagalog, an official language of the Philippines, is offering Filipinos a chance to connect with one another.

“When you come from the Philippines and arrive in a different country, you want a connection,” said Anna Gallant, who emigrated from the southeast Asian country to PEI 13 years ago. “Filipinos are very religious and you have to find some people you can relate to.”

