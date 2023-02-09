Anna Gallant has started a Bible study group conducted in Tagalog and offering those from the Philippines a chance to connect with one another. This is the second group Ms Gallant has started. The first was in the winter 2019, meeting at home in St Roch. Now the group meets at the Alberton Baptist Church. Melissa Heald photo
A Bible study group conducted in Tagalog, an official language of the Philippines, is offering Filipinos a chance to connect with one another.
“When you come from the Philippines and arrive in a different country, you want a connection,” said Anna Gallant, who emigrated from the southeast Asian country to PEI 13 years ago. “Filipinos are very religious and you have to find some people you can relate to.”
Ms Gallant said being in a new place, thousands of miles from home and family can be lonely and isolating. For those who come to work in locations like fish processing plants, this time of year can be especially difficult when those workplaces slow down over the winter months.
“When you are new, you get homesick, but to be in one place and just be ourselves, talk about God and our views, our opinions, and we get to share, it’s fellowship and it’s nice to be connected with your people,” said Ms Gallant.
That’s why Ms Gallant decided to form the group during the winter months, to help others dealing with issues like loneliness and isolation.
Joining in 2017, Ms Gallant is a member of the Alberton Baptist Church. She will be leading the Bible study group every Sunday afternoon for the next eight weeks in the church library.
However, this isn’t the first Bible study group she has started. Using her home in St Roch, the first group was held in the winter of 2019 and lasted several weeks. But with the onset of the pandemic, Ms Gallant wasn’t able to continue, until now, with the group holding their first meeting on Jan 29.
“There were six of us, so it was nice and we had fun,” said Ms Gallant.
Using English/Tagalog Bibles, Ms Gallant said it’s nice to be able to conduct the study group in her native tongue.
“English is really good, but when you speak in your own language, it’s freedom,” she said. “When I talk to Canadians sometimes I still have to think of the words - I have to tell them because that’s not really my first language.”
At the meetings, group members can share their views more easily because the meetings are taking place in their own language, added Ms Gallant.
They can even sing hymns in Tagalog.
“That’s the piece of back home we miss, our faith, that connection and to sing in our language,” said Ms Gallant.
Last time, in 2019, there was seven in the group, with a few others video conferencing from the Summerside area. A few of those from the last group are taking part again, although there are also some new members.
“There was one lady who just arrived here in Alberton,” said Ms Gallant. “It’s been about a month and she was looking for that connection.”
For Ms Gallant, she loves being a part of the group and she finds it very uplifting.
“Our faith helps us to fight for our families, to work,” she said.
Going forward, Ms Gallant plans to hold the Bible study group every winter. She also wants people to know if anyone is interested in joining the group they can either reach out to her or the church to inquire more about it. She also encourages Canadians to join to them, but they probably should have an app to help translate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.