Planting this year’s potato crops has been a fairly smooth process overall, but potato growers in the region have faced some issues along the way.
“There’s been a lot of trouble getting parts for equipment, costs are up quite a bit so it’s a pretty expensive spring, but pretty smoothly other than that,” said Colton Griffin, co-owner of WP Griffin Inc. in Elmsdale. “I don’t know why there’s so much trouble getting parts, if it’s trucking issues or logistical issues or computer issues, but stuff takes an extremely long time to get parts.”
On top of that, the price of diesel has doubled since last year, and the price of fertilizer has increased by 80 per cent.
“It’s more money we have to put out and hope that we can make it up,” said Mr Griffin. “It’s a long time before we see any revenue from this stuff, so it’s just a lot of extra money that we have to spend up front that, especially this year, there’s not a lot of extra money around and we spend it on fuel.”
Because of the closure of the US border to table stock potatoes in November 2021, Island potato farmers lost a lot of the income they would have made from what was one of the best crops in recent memory. Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food in Canada, said the decision from Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to halt shipments was made because of a threat from the US, saying it would act if Canada didn’t following the discovery of potato wart in two Island fields in October. Officials were worried action from the American side would be more difficult to reverse.
The border did re-open in April, but by that point it was almost too late to salvage the season. Farmers wound up having to destroy a good portion of their crop in February by putting them through snow blowers and spreading them out across frozen fields, though some did wind up going to food banks, and Puerto Rico when that market opened up again that same month.
Mr Griffin said since then, there’s been all kinds of demand from the US for PEI potatoes, to the extent that WP Griffin can’t keep up with all of the orders that are coming in. He said the company does as much as they can day-to-day with the staff that they have.
“Both planting and around our packaging plant, we’re definitely short half a dozen to a dozen people or something like that,” he said. “Everyone just has to work a little bit harder, and we all share the load. It’s not great, and we can’t do everything we want to do, but we do as much as we can.”
There are concerns about what it would mean for Island farmers if something like this were to happen again, but Mr Griffin said that’s not something on his mind just yet.
“I have no idea what will happen,” he said. “I’m just focused on growing another crop of potatoes and take it from there.”
