Arenas and curling clubs still have to pay their bills, despite having no revenue coming in since mid-January.
“We still have to pay our heat, and lights, and insurance, and taxes, those bills all have to be paid regardless of whether we’re open or closed, and you have no way of raising money when you’re closed,” said Audrey Callaghan, of the Western Community Curling Club in Alberton. “You can’t have a fundraiser, you can’t have any tournaments, you can’t have any way to raise money, but you still have to pay your bills somehow.”
The closures were a result of stricter regulations resulting from increased cases of COVID-19 in the province. Early in January, the provincial government announced a $2,500 grant to help get through this period of closure, but that funding has since been increased to $15,000 for arenas, and $7,500 for curling clubs.
For Allan Rennie, manager of the Jacques Cartier Arena in Alberton, the increase in grant funding is a welcome one.
“The $2,500 wouldn’t even cover the electricity bill for a month, and the heat as well,” he said. “Most arenas are over $5,000 a month for electricity, and we’re running probably $600 to $700 a week to heat the building. The $2,500 would be a help, but it certainly would run short of what we needed.”
In mid-December, recreational facilities in the province were allowed multiple cohorts of 50 participants over the span of a day, as long as physical distancing could be maintained between the cohorts and during short periods of interaction in shared areas like entry and exit points, washrooms, concession stands, and hallways.
As a result, some events like the West Prince Senior Hockey League, which usually brought in as many as 700 fans per game, had to cancel their season, as they wouldn’t have been able to cover the costs associated with running the league, or raising money for the respective arenas in West Prince.
While curling clubs won’t be receiving as much as arenas, Ms Callaghan said she appreciates the assistance given by the province.
“It certainly goes a long way to helping us stay afloat,” she said. “It means if we open, it would help us stay open (for the rest of the season). It helps us to pay our bills when we’re not making any money.”
Timmy Gaudet, manager of the Credit Union Arena in Tignish, agrees.
“It will give us a boost toward the power bills, and some of the wages,” he said.
Restrictions in the province will have eased as of Jan. 31. For sport team practices and recreational activities, up to 20 consistent individuals is allowed.
Still, there is concern about what this most recent shut down will mean for arenas, which have had to shut down multiple times since the arrival of COVID-19 in the province in early 2020.
“Most arenas are based on pretty well breaking even,” said Mr Rennie. “If you lose a month or six weeks out of the middle of your season with expenses still going on, it puts quite a dent in the bottom line.”
