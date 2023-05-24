Solar Power

Chris Randall of West Prince Solar Inc stands in front of a solar energy ground mount unit his company installed on a property in the Huntley area last year. Mr Randall began his company in 2014 and while he has been able to steadily grow his business, recent financial support from both federal and provincial governments towards green energy incentives has seen business increase even more. Melissa Heald photo

Knowing he had the skills needed to start installing solar energy power systems on PEI, Chris Randall established West Prince Solar Inc in 2014.

Mr Randall is a Certified Interprovincial Red Seal Electrician, a Registered Electrical Contractor, a Photovoltaic Solar Energy Contractor and has over 35 years of experience as a technician and electrician.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.