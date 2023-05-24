Chris Randall of West Prince Solar Inc stands in front of a solar energy ground mount unit his company installed on a property in the Huntley area last year. Mr Randall began his company in 2014 and while he has been able to steadily grow his business, recent financial support from both federal and provincial governments towards green energy incentives has seen business increase even more. Melissa Heald photo
Knowing he had the skills needed to start installing solar energy power systems on PEI, Chris Randall established West Prince Solar Inc in 2014.
Mr Randall is a Certified Interprovincial Red Seal Electrician, a Registered Electrical Contractor, a Photovoltaic Solar Energy Contractor and has over 35 years of experience as a technician and electrician.
“That gave me the confidence to start the company,” he said.
Solar energy uses the sun’s light and heat to generate renewable power. The most common form of solar energy is harnessed by solar panels, or photovoltaic cells.
Mr Randall was first introduced to solar power while working in the energy industry in California.
“Really, the birthplace for solar in North America,” he said. “That was my first look at it, but it wasn’t the right time. It was really expensive and hard to make it work. I’ve kept my eye on it ever since and when it came time, back in 2014, I started a company that was dedicated just to photovoltaic solar energy.”
Mr Randall said by that time solar energy was far more cost effective.
“At that point, the economics had lined up. The cost of energy versus the cost of solar energy had converged,” he said. “If we match what we pay for energy versus what it costs to have energy installed, that’s when they started cancelling each other out. It’s about the same. When that happened I knew it was a good choice for the customer.”
When he started, there were no available grant programs, but Mr Randall has been able to steadily grow his business. However, since both federal and provincial governments have started to provide financial support, in ways of grants, rebates and loan programs, towards green energy incentives, business has increased.
“We work as a company, with each and every one of these customers, we walk them through the process so they can take full advantage of the solar energy production,” said Mr Randall.
While his company installs both rooftop and ground mount solar energy power systems, rooftop modulars are monofacial, which means they can only produce electrical energy on their front sides. The ground units are bifacial and able to produce electrical energy on both its surfaces - front or rear.
Installing rooftop panels often requires the usage of a lot more modulars to produce the same amount energy compared to a ground mount unit.
If the space is available, customers often prefer the ground mount units instead and his company are ground mount specialists, said Mr Randall.
“Sometimes solar energy goes on the roof of the house and sometimes it’s better suited to go on the ground,” he said.
West Prince Solar ground mount units include reinforced concrete foundations, a commercial grid racking system and world class electronics.
Mr Randall said part of the benefits of choosing a solar power system from his company West Prince Solar is there’s no required maintenance, no moving parts and long-term warranties.
If people are interested in solar power, West Prince Solar provides free on-site energy review to determine the energy producing potential of a homeowner’s property.
A common question potential customers will often ask is how purchasing a solar panel system will benefit them.
“You’re already buying electricity every day, every month,” said Mr Randall. “Once you spend that money on that electricity, it’s gone. If you own this asset (a solar power system), it’s offsetting the kilowatt hours you’re already buying and making those kilowatt hours themselves.”
Mr Randall said as soon as a solar power system is turned on, people immediately reap the benefits.
“It is annual picture we’re looking at, from January to December, but as soon as you turn it on, it starts gathering energy and you’re buying less energy now and making more of your own energy,” he said.
That eventually leads to energy independence, said Mr Randall.
