Lobster fishers in LFA 24 ended things on a high note following an increase in price as the 2021 spring lobster season came to a close.
“It’s all about supply and demand,” said Darcy Ashley, with the lobster fishing boat Glass Glider, based out of Northport. “Supply was getting low, and lobster is a coveted product, so it’s nice to see us getting paid for it.”
By the end of landing day, some fishers were getting $9 a pound for canners and $10 for markets, while others were getting $10 for canners and $11 for markets. At the start of the season, fishers received around $8 a pound for canners and $9 a pound for markets, but a few weeks later, that price dropped to $6.50 for canners and $7.50 for markets.
Ian MacPherson, executive director of the PEI Fishermen’s Association, said the long-term impact of how this season went will be good.
“It’s anticipated that the positive aspects of the spring season will carry over to the upcoming fall lobster season which commences in early August,” he said. “As a major economic driver, a healthy rebound of the lobster sector in 2021 will have a significant positive impact for the Prince Edward Island economy.”
Weather this year has been also been good for the most part, though conditions weren’t the nicest as the season came to an end.
“That seems to be an issue every year, we seem to get a little bit of wind on landing day,” said Matthew Hardy, captain of the Osprey ‘98, based out of Milligan’s Wharf. Mr Hardy also compared how this year’s season was versus last year’s. “This season was phenomenal. Last year we could only take a certain amount of lobsters, it was hectic.”
Catches this year were good, though they did start to drop off as the season came to a close. As weather warms up, lobsters begin to molt and spawn, meaning more are thrown back, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“I think our stock is in great shape,” said Mr Ashley. “We see a lot of shorts, and a lot of spawns like we do at the end of every season. It’s nice to finish up and let them rest on the bottom and eat up, and get them molting so we can catch them next year.”
