At Tignish’s April meeting, Councillor Angel Murphy was critical of the lack of traffic enforcement in the town, particularly when it came to speeding. She drew attention to the fact the police report from March stated that RCMP only issued one speeding ticket within the town for the entire month.
However, she was pleased to see at least five speeding tickets were issued in April.
“They’ve been around and very noticeable, which I like,” she said of the RCMP. “Although I don’t know if it’s slowing traffic down any, but they’re around and hopefully it will kick in some time... The police present has been every day and different times of the day, which is nice.”
Prior to the pandemic, back in 2019, councils in the West Prince region were concerned with the continued problems of staffing that was plaguing the RCMP at the time.
Sergeant Neil Logan reported those staffing issues have stabilized, allowing the RCMP to reach a number of priorities they had set out to achieve in 2020 and hope to continue with moving forward.
“We’re almost back up to full staff and things have been going really well, which should allow us to do more proactive stuff with ATVs and other things that we have planned for the summer,” he said.
Sgt. Logan said the Provincial Priority Unit has been patrolling in the town and surrounding areas, adding there are plans to expand the unit. Currently, there are two members that make up that unit.
“When I came here, the RCMP didn’t have a dedicated traffic unit and that’s one of our priorities, so we have our guys with the detachment going from call to call and just doing traffic when they are not going to calls, but when you have that dedicated traffic unit, which we have now and they are looking to expand, that makes a huge difference and we’re seeing the results now and the traffic has been getting better,” he said.
Coun. Murphy asked the sergeant historically how long does it usually take for traffic to improve when enforcement is regular.
“I find, especially on our main veins, which are 50 kilometres, you have not just people going 60, 70, but 90, 100 plus during the middle of the day,” she said. “It’s just crazy.”
Sgt. Logan said it typically doesn’t take too long to see an improvement.
“Especially in the smaller communities when word starts getting around that we’re doing it and it spreads really quick, but we have to be consistent,” he said. “We can’t do it just one month and everybody is like they’re gone now and now we can drive around just like we want, we got to be consistent and stay on top of it.”
The sergeant is confident if their staffing remains steady that the RCMP can continue to do a better job on issues like traffic enforcement.
“If they expand on that priority team, that would be excellent,” he added.
