Recent news that the province’s Sikh community finally have a place to worship is wonderful. One can only imagine what it must be like to want to practice their faith with others, but not have a proper gathering space for that purpose.
Growing up on PEI, living in one of the two official cities, the community was still very homogeneously white, and it’s only been within the last 15 or so years that we’ve seen a change in our demographics. As of now, there are Islanders from at least 90 different cultures living in the province.
The majority of visible minorities in PEI are from East and Southeast Asia, from countries include China, Korea, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Japan, and Taiwan. Languages spoken in the province include Chinese, Italian, German, Polish, Spanish, Russian, Punjabi, Dutch, Hindi, and more. The top three non-official languages are Chinese, Dutch, and German.
There are always going to be people who think that people who move here from other countries should “go back to where they came from”, and comments like that further serve to prove the point as to why diversity is important in moving toward not just tolerance, but inclusion and acceptance.
We also have the chance to learn new perspectives by hearing about how a person’s experiences from life in another part of the world differ from our experiences, or similar those experiences are. The temporary foreign workers at the various plants and farms on the Island are an example of this. Some are here because they’re better able to support their family with the money they make here than they would be with a job in their home country. Others come here because they’re hoping to one day become a Canadian citizen.
It’s a big world, filled with so many different cultures and peoples. The fact that the Island’s increasing population is a result of this ever expanding diversity only means great things for the province.
