Complex projects take time to develop, which is why Bobby Morrissey would like to continue serving the riding of Egmont.
The Liberal MP said a lot has been done for the riding over the last six years, but there is still more that can be accomplished.
One of the issues that comes up again and again is healthcare, specifically frustration around the lack of family doctors in the province, and the difficulty in recruiting doctors, particularly in rural areas. One thing Mr Morrissey would like to see happen is the creation of a satellite medical school on Prince Edward Island.
“There’s probably a lot of Islanders, if they had the ability to train without leaving their home, would consider training to become a family doctor, they would be more inclined to stay here,” he said. “We’ve got to think differently, because the old model of having our seats in Dalhousie is not working.”
This is Mr Morrissey’s third time running in a federal election, but he has also served as an MLA from 1982 to 2000. He is the former president of the Tignish Seniors Home Care Co-op and was vice-chair of Tignish Special Needs Housing.
Campaigning this time around has been a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite some restrictions because of social distancing measures, this is the part of politics Mr Morrissey enjoys the most.
“I enjoy getting into discussions with constituents on what their priorities are, that’s how I like to engage,” he said. “You tell me where you want to see us focusing, and it’s really interesting because it’s all over the board, what’s a priority for people. Today there are so many ways for constituents to engage with you. You have cellphones, email, messaging, which is good, because sometimes I can be sitting there and somebody will send me a question and you can respond to it. In this modern era of electronic communication, you can maintain a closer relationship with constituents.”
