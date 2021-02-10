Captain Sir Tom Moore was not only a hero to his nation and family, but he became an inspiration to the world.
The British Second World War veteran was thrust into the international limelight when he made the simple decision to raise 1,000 pounds for the British National Health Service by walking 100 laps in his backyard garden for his upcoming 100th birthday.
In the early weeks of the pandemic, Capt. Sir Moore became a source of national pride while capturing the hearts and minds of people all over the world. He was a bright spot during a very dark time.
Captain Tom, as he was dubbed in the papers, not only manage to raise his 1,000 pounds but succeeded his goal when donations poured in from across Britain and around the world, raising approximately 33 million pounds ($58 million Canadian).
For his efforts, the man received many accolades, all of them well deserved. When his 100th birthday arrived last April, two Second World War-era fighter planes flew overhead in tribute and in July he was knighted by the Queen.
Sadly, Capt. Sir Moore passed away last week after being hospitalized with COVID-19. A terrible end for a man who survived the Second World War and lived to be a 100.
Many have died because of this terrible virus. Each one sad and heartbreaking. But the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore feels different. He wasn’t some celebrity or politician. He was an ordinary gentleman who did something inspirational. He was like the essential worker who got up everyday and went to their job to make sure the local grocery store remained open. Or the healthcare worker who continued to work their shifts at the local hospital during a deadly pandemic in order to take care of patients.
Captain Sir Moore could be anyone’s father, grandfather or loved one who has died as a result of this pandemic. But he was also a reminder a simple gesture can inspire others. Even from a man who was about to turn a 100. The news clips of him slowly walking around his garden with the aid of his walker endured him into the hearts of many.
While the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore is sad, from the obituaries done on him, it appears the man lived a full life. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a businessman and a veteran.
He served his country during its darkest days and found notoriety in the last year of his life when he decided to serve his country once more when it was going through another dark period.
Hopefully it’s this impressive legacy that will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him and those who came to know him through his final act of service.
