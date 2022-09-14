“I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service.”
Spoken by the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947 on her 21st birthday, it’s a sentiment she reiterated on her coronation day in 1953, stating she had in sincerity pledged herself to the service of her people as so many of them were pledged to hers, and “throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust.”
True to her word, Queen Elizabeth II lived by that pledge throughout her 70 years on the British throne, though there was one point where duty came second. Following Princess Diana’s death, she was heavily criticized for not returning to London from Balmoral Castle immediately after the news broke. In a 2017 documentary, Prince William said she was simply trying to protect her grandsons, and given the fact that he was 15 and Prince Harry was 12 when it happened, is very admirable.
Her death marks the end of an era, with one news editor remarking how it was almost as if Big Ben were gone, and her death feels almost like a national landmark has been removed. They’re not wrong. In a world that saw constant change, both good and bad, she was the constant.
She lived through the beginning of the world’s first commercial jet service; Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine declared safe, effective, and potent, becoming a game changer in the fight against the disease; the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, and of Martin Luther King Jr; was one of the 600 million people who watched Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the moon; the eradication of the smallpox virus, the AIDS epidemic; Chernobyl nuclear disaster; the fall of the Berlin Wall; the end of apartheid; and most recently Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was a polarizing figure, to be sure. Some feel the Queen and the monarchy as a whole are part of an outdated system of government, one responsible for the colonizing of a number of countries throughout the world, and as head of state to those countries, she became a figurehead that represented what was done in the name of empire and expansion no matter what the cost was.
One question on the minds of many is what happens with the monarchy? When the Economist posted her obituary, it noted how “her death deprives Britain of a thread that wove the nation together and linked it to its past. In the hours and days to come the royal family will do what it does best, and mask uncertainty and emotion with ritual and pageantry. There will be flags at half-mast; ceremonies will unspool; bells will toll. But for now there is unease.”
