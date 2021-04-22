Chloe Gallant of the Western Wind hockey team recently finished taking part in the inaugural Scotia Rising Teammates Mentorship Program, the only player from Prince Edward Island to do so.
“It was an overwhelming feeling, especially knowing that I got picked as someone on a very small island in Canada,” she said. “It’s to try to improve yourself as a player, and to learn not only about what’s on the ice, but nutrition-wise, and how to make yourself a better person.”
The four week mentorship program, in partnership between Hockey Canada, the Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association (PWHPA), and Scotiabank, is a commitment to ensuring hockey is inclusive no matter a person’s gender. The program also hopes to inspire future generations of female players.
A total of 21 players from across Canada took part in the program, four of whom were from Atlantic Canada. Players involved are considered to be outstanding players, teammates, leaders, and community members, and are passionate about hockey.
“We had sessions and talked about how we can get better during COVID times, and how we’re still going to let ourselves improve, even though some people across the country weren’t allowed to be on the ice,” said Ms Gallant, who hopes to play for the Canada Games, and hopefully Team Canada.
Over the course of the program, each teammate received a resource handbook, an individual participant package, four individual mentorship sessions with a PWHPA player, four group sessions that include the participant’s teammate and special guest appearances, and a $1,000 donation to the participant’s hockey team. For Ms Gallant, the donation went to her team, Western Wind, recent winner of the Under 18 AAA provincials.
Ms Gallant’s mentor was Blayre Turnbull, a forward with Team Canada, part of the team who won the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Subjects discussed over the four weeks include community leadership and how to be a leader with both a players hockey organization, and their community, along with career goals and aspirations, and what needs to be done in order to attain them.
Because Ms Gallant is 15, and the program is for hockey players under the age of 15, this was the only year she was able to participate. Having the ability to be a part of this has highlighted why programs like this are necessary.
“This is important for female players because it could be someone that you can look up to in rough times, and there aren’t really as many places to go for women in hockey as (there are for) men.” she concluded.
