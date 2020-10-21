Members of O’Leary council wanted to clear things up with residents about the sewer rate increase in the town.
Deputy mayor Darren MacKinnon said the rate increase has nothing to do with the town’s general revenue account.
“It’s not an indication of the town’s financial condition,” he said. “It’s an indication that the sanitation program may have been, I wouldn’t say neglected, but we’ve come into some major upgrades and catchup work, and some new issues that require us to spend the money.”
On Aug. 31, the town sent a request to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) to increase the cost per unit from $190 to $280. The town also requested an increase of frontage rates from $0.95 to $1.40 per foot.
The town learned this month IRAC has approved their request and the new rates will be retroactive to April 1, 2020.
O’Leary has had issues with its lagoon over the last few years, including finding blue-green algae in the facility’s lagoons in the summer of 2018. The algae has been causing corrosion to all metal and electrical items in the chamber housing the facility’s ultraviolet light system.
Council has looked at projects to fix these issues, including things like removing the sludge from the plant’s lagoon cell No. 1, aggressive aerator machinery, repairs and/or the replacement of UV system parts, and the creation of shade to inhibit the growth and bloom of algae.
This would be the first sewer rate increase for the town in 16 years. Council hasn’t received much in terms of feedback from residents on the matter, but what they have heard isn’t overtly negative.
“Directly to me, there was two messages that expressed their concern,” said Bev Shaw, the town’s chief administrative officer. “When I explained to them about the major renovations, and upgrades, and improvements that were done, the certainly understood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.